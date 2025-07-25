AI Maps Gut Microbiome To Decode Chronic Fatigue Signs

Millions suffering from myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), a debilitating condition often overlooked due to the lack of diagnostic tools, may be closer to personalized care, according to new research that shows how the disease disrupts interactions between the microbiome, immune system, and metabolism.





The findings—potentially relevant to long COVID due to its similarity with ME/CFS—come from data on 249 individuals analyzed using a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform that identifies disease biomarkers from stool, blood, and other routine lab tests.





“Our study achieved 90% accuracy in distinguishing individuals with chronic fatigue syndrome, which is significant because doctors currently lack reliable biomarkers for diagnosis,” said study author Derya Unutmaz, professor in immunology at The Jackson Laboratory (JAX). “Some physicians doubt it as a real disease due to the absence of clear laboratory markers, sometimes attributing it to psychological factors.”





The research was led by Julia Oh, formerly at JAX and now a microbiologist and professor at Duke University, in collaboration with ME/CFS clinicians Lucinda Bateman and Suzanne Vernon of the Bateman Horne Center, and Unutmaz, who directs the JAX ME/CFS Collaborative Research Center. Details appear today in Nature Medicine.



