Airborne Disease Detection Made Easier With Low-Cost Device





Now, a new, small, low-cost device, nicknamed ABLE, could make the collection and detection of airborne hazards much more efficient. The device, just four by eight inches across, was devised by Jingcheng Ma, assistant professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at the University of Notre Dame, and researchers at the University of Chicago. The results of their work were published in Nature Chemical Engineering.





ABLE has immediate applications in hospitals, where viruses, bacteria and nanoplastics can be detected directly from the air — offering less invasive alternatives to blood draws, particularly for vulnerable infants in neonatal units.





“Many important biomarkers — molecules your body produces when it’s dealing with pathogens — are very dilute in the air. They could be at the parts per billion level. Trying to find them is like locating six to seven people in the global population — very difficult,” said Ma, the study’s first author, who conducted the research as a postdoc at the University of Chicago.





Ma, whose graduate training was in thermal science and energy systems — a field in which the transfer of water from liquid to steam is central — wondered how airborne biomarkers might behave if condensed into liquid. Could these molecules be captured in water droplets? Would their concentration in liquid be the same as their concentration in air? Would different molecules condense differently?