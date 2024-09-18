Analyzing Sewage Improves Epidemic Monitoring

Cholera bacteria in Copenhagen

Hidden within the pipes leading to the Avedøre Wastewater Treatment Plant are some bacteria that the researchers did not expect to find in Danish wastewater: cholera bacteria. Although the amounts were very small, it was a big surprise for the researchers as they investigated the bacteria in wastewater treatment plants across five major European cities, including the three large plants in Copenhagen: Avedøre Wastewater Treatment Plant, Lynetten Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Damhusåen Wastewater Treatment Plant.





One can imagine that the bacteria were brought to the Avedøre plant’s local area by a person from a part of the world where many people carry cholera bacteria in their bodies without necessarily being ill. This individual had the bacteria in their body and contributed faeces to the sewage system, after which the bacteria settled in the pipes near the treatment plant and began replicating there. The researchers have observed that the bacteria have remained near the facility week after week but cannot be found further upstream. Therefore, they suggest that the bacteria are not continuously coming from people who are currently ill but are residing in the biofilm on the pipes. There have been no recorded cases of cholera in Denmark for 150 years, and the detected bacteria can cause serious infections, but not the disease cholera, which is characterised by severe, potentially fatal diarrhoea. However, higher temperatures could affect the geographic spread of potentially dangerous microbes.





The new method of the study can detect where certain bacteria originate from, and although the DNA of the bacteria in the three Copenhagen plants is almost identical, there are still small differences that give each plant its own unique signature.





The presence of cholera bacteria near by the Avedøre facility is described in a separate scientific article, which also stems from the present research and was published in the journal Microbial Ecology.