Antibody Sugars Determine How Sick We Become From a Flu Infection

Viruses are the fastest-evolving biological entity on earth. This fact explains why we need flu shots every year: Seasonal influenza perennially outwits the immunity we’ve acquired from previous vaccinations or infections.





Some new strains are rougher than others. The 1918 flu pandemic killed 50 million people and infected one-fifth of the world’s population. Influenza pandemics also occurred in 1957, 1968 and 2009.





“Influenza remains an incredibly dangerous risk to global health,” said Taia Wang, MD, PhD, associate professor of infectious diseases and of microbiology and immunology.

A team led by Wang has found that the relative abundance of a certain kind of sugar molecule on our antibodies — the specialized proteins our immune systems cook up to block viruses and other microbes from entering our cells and replicating profusely once inside — plays an outsized role in whether we become mildly ill rather than severely ill from a flu infection.





They’ve also figured out why. And they’ve demonstrated, in mice, how to head off severe flu symptoms regardless of which strain is on the march. That would come in handy in the event of the next large-scale flu outbreak — and it may apply to other infectious diseases.





The findings, described in a study published online Nov. 13 in Immunity, may even help explain why older people are more susceptible to severe flu and many other diseases, infectious or otherwise.





Wang, a faculty member in Stanford Medicine’s Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection, is the study’s senior author. Lead authors of the study are basic life research scientist Saborni Chakraborty, PhD; postdoctoral scholar Bowie Cheng, PhD; graduate student Desmond Edwards; and former graduate student Joseph Gonzalez, PhD.

Inflammation over replication

Sitting on the surface of some of our immune cells is a receptor, called CD209, that the study showed can dial down inflammation in response to a flu infection. Wang and her associates were able to kick that anti-inflammatory receptor into gear by fiddling with the composition of antibodies.





This didn’t stop the virus from getting into lung cells and making copies of itself while inside the cells it invades. But it didn’t have to.





Viruses furiously self-replicating inside our lung cells is not a good thing, obviously. But fatal cases of influenza infection are usually caused by an overwhelming inflammatory response to the infection, which exacerbates lung damage and prevents gas exchange, rather than by the virus alone, Wang said.





“We’ve discovered a new way to protect against severe influenza by shutting down this follow-on inflammation, regardless of ongoing viral replication,” she said.





The experimental inflammation-lowering technique isn’t limited to a single flu strain.





The antibody molecules circulating in our blood and known to immunologists as IgG (the acronym stands for “immunoglobin G”) are roughly Y-shaped. The Y’s horns are customized to cling to specific surface features of particular pathogens and, if the fit is snug enough and ties up the right part of the invading pathogen, prevent it from getting into cells.





The stalk of an antibody’s Y-shaped structure is oblivious to whatever the horns are binding to. That stalk’s job is to tell the rest of the immune system what to do. It can have differing affinities for various immune cells. And it can exert different effects on whichever immune cells it makes contact with, depending on the chemistry of a couple of long, bifurcated chains attached to its surface.





These chains’ links are made of sugar — granted, not the kind you’d find in a candy store. To carbohydrate scientists, the term “sugar” refers to nearly a dozen distinct but chemically similar substances our own bodies produce. Most of these sugars have names few of us have ever heard of. Sewed into or stapled onto larger molecules, they provide structural support, stability or signaling capability.





As many as four molecules of a particular sugar called sialic acid may get snapped into place as final links on an IgG molecule’s branching sugar chains. How many actually do can make a big difference.