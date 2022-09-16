Bacteria Get Help From "Silent" Mutations To Evade Antibiotics

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Bacteria Get Help From "Silent" Mutations To Evade Antibiotics"

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "Bacteria Get Help From "Silent" Mutations To Evade Antibiotics"

Bacteria can acquire resistance to antibiotics through random mutations in their DNA that provide them with an advantage that helps them survive. Finding genetic mutations, and discovering how they help bacteria to survive antibiotic attack, is key to helping us fight back with new drugs.





The researchers have now discovered a ‘silent’ mutation in the genetic code that leads to antibiotic resistance. Typically, mutations of this kind would be overlooked, and they may already be present in other infectious bacteria.





The team, led by researchers at Imperial College London and including international collaborators, published their results today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Rising resistance

The researchers looked at the bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae, which causes infections in the lungs, blood and wounds of those in hospitals, with patients that have compromised immune systems, such as those in intensive care units, being especially vulnerable.





Like many bacteria, K. pneumoniae are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, particularly a family of drugs called carbapenems. These important drugs of last resort are used in hospitals when other antibiotics have already failed.





As rising resistance to carbapenems could dramatically affect our ability to treat infections, carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae x are classified as ‘critical’ World Health Organization Priority 1 organisms.





In order to be effective, antibiotics need to get inside bacteria, and in K. pneumoniae this happens via a channel in the bacterium’s outer membrane, formed by a protein called OmpK36. The team discovered a genetic mutation that makes the bacteria produce less of the protein, effectively shutting some of these channels and keeping carbapenem antibiotics out.

‘Silent’ mutations

This mutation, however, works differently to standard mutations that result in antibiotic resistance. Usually, mutations change the genetic code so that when it is ‘read’ by ribosomes and converted into a protein, it produces a different chain of amino acids with different functions.





This mutation still produces the same amino acid chain, but alters the structure of an important mRNA intermediate, preventing ribosomes reading the code and producing protein from it.





When looking for mutations, genomic techniques are usually searching for changes to the amino acid sequence. However, since this mutation alters a structure, rather than the sequence itself, it could be thought of as a ‘silent’ mutation.





First author Dr Joshua Wong, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial, said: “In the age of big data and genomics, mutations such as we have discovered may be considered ‘silent’ as the genetic code results in the same protein sequence.





“This discovery should change how we view the genetic code in bacteria and potentially indicates that we in the scientific community have overlooked other similar mutations that may have important effects. Our work focuses on a single mutation but fundamentally changes how we interpret mutations, especially those that were thought to be silent.”

Driven by antibiotic use

The team at Imperial, who characterised the mutation, worked with teams at the University of Oxford, the University of Florence, and Harvard University to identify the distribution of the mutation globally, assess resistance levels, and to determine how the mutation affected the intermediate mRNA structure.





Using data from resistant bacteria samples collected globally, the team showed that the mutation had arisen several times independently. This suggests it is not random, and is instead driven by the need of the bacteria to defend itself again the antibiotics.





Lead researcher Professor Gad Frankel, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial, said: “The mutation evolved on several occasions independently, and this tells us that this novel mechanism is not a one-off fluke, but instead driven by antibiotic consumption. This suggests that the mutation occurs under antibiotic pressure and highlights the side effects of excessive antibiotic usage in hospitals and other settings.”





The team now hope their finding will be incorporated into bioinformatic tools that analyse genetic sequences to identify the presence of the mutation, as was done with a previous mechanism the team discovered.





They will also continue to work with their collaborators to look for other important mutations in this key pathogen.





Reference: Wong JLC, David S, Sanchez-Garrido J, et al. Recurrent emergence of Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenem resistance mediated by an inhibitory ompK36 mRNA secondary structure. PNAS. 2022;119(38):e2203593119. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2203593119

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.