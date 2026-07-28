Blocking Cellular Recycling Reduces Psoriasis Inflammation

The researchers next investigated whether disrupting HEV function could help treat chronic inflammatory disease without targeting the immune system directly, focusing on psoriasis – a chronic autoimmune skin disease that affects around 125 million people worldwide. HEVs can develop within psoriatic skin lesions, where they recruit immune cells and sustain local inflammation. Although several treatments are available, most work by suppressing the immune system, which can increase patients' risk of serious infections.





Using a mouse model of psoriasis and a range of cutting-edge techniques, the team at VIB-KU Leuven disrupted autophagy specifically in HEVs to understand its role in inflammation. Results showed reduced immune cell recruitment and a consequent decrease in skin inflammation. To test whether this effect could be reproduced pharmacologically, the researchers also treated mice with a drug that blocks a signaling receptor that HEVs depend on to form and function. This drug treatment reproduced the effects of blocking autophagy, reducing both immune cell infiltration and inflammation in the skin.

"Our findings show that targeting HEVs instead of immune cells could offer a promising strategy to reduce inflammation while preserving normal immune function," explains Prof Gabriele Bergers (VIB-KU Leuven). "While further work is needed before this research can be translated to patients, the study identifies HEVs as a promising new therapeutic target for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases."

Looking ahead, the team hopes to build on these findings by improving the LTβR-blocking drugs already used in the study.