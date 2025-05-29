Can Your Gut Control How Fast Your Blood Vessels Age?

However, the microbiome in the gut also produces substances that are beneficial to vascular health. Short-chain fatty acids such as acetate, which are produced by fermentation of dietary fibers and polysaccharides in the intestine, act as natural rejuvenating agents. The research group used in-vitro experiments to show that adding sodium acetate can restore the function of aged vascular endothelial cells. When analyzing intestinal bacteria, they found that the number of bacteria that produce such rejuvenating agents decreases with age.





“The aging process of the cardiovascular system can therefore be regulated via the microbiome,” says Saeedi. The pharmacologist and his team are now investigating which diet has a positive influence on the complex interaction between bacteria and humans. Dietary fibers and foods with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties boost the body’s own “fountain of youth”. In contrast, the intake of food and drinks that are rich in phenylalanine, e.g. red meat, dairy products and certain artificial sweeteners, should be limited to slow down vascular aging. The researchers are also working on ways to reduce phenylacetic acid in the body through medication. Initial attempts to curb the formation of phenylacetic acid with the help of genetically modified bacteria have been promising.





Reference: Saeedi Saravi SS, Pugin B, Constancias F, et al. Gut microbiota-dependent increase in phenylacetic acid induces endothelial cell senescence during aging. Nat Aging. 2025:1-21. doi: 10.1038/s43587-025-00864-8



