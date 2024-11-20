Cigarette Smoke Disrupts Microbiota, Intensifying Flu Outcomes

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Summary New research shows cigarette smoke disrupts oropharyngeal microbiota, worsening influenza A infections. Mice receiving microbiota from smoke-exposed donors experienced severe disease, with significant weight loss and altered microbiota. Findings highlight the role of smoking-induced microbiota changes in respiratory health, urging consideration during viral infections like the flu. Key Takeaways Smoking alters oropharyngeal microbiota, increasing influenza severity in mice. Germ-free mice receiving smoke-altered microbiota had worse flu outcomes, showing microbiota's critical role. Smoking-induced microbiota changes should be considered a factor in respiratory infection severity.





New research has shown that cigarette smoke can induce disordered oropharyngeal microbiota that aggravates the severity of influenza A virus infection. The research was published in mSystems, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.





Researchers have long known that cigarette smoke is unhealthy and is associated with many different respiratory diseases. Cigarette smoke promotes the development of chronic pulmonary disease and has been associated with increased risk for influenza-related illness. More recently, scientists have demonstrated that cigarette smoke is also associated with disordered oropharyngeal microbiota composition, but the relevance of these changes is not clear. The oropharynx includes the soft palate, side and back walls of the throat, tonsils and the back of the tongue.





In a new study, researchers showed that gut and oropharyngeal microbiota are altered by chronic cigarette exposure in mice. The researchers tried to disentangle the effect of smoking and disordered microbiota by exposing mice to cigarette smoke, then cohousing mice exposed to cigarette smoke and air-exposed mice (control) with germ-free mice. This allowed the transfer of the microbiota from donor mice to the germ-free mice. The original germ-free mice were colonized either with bacteria from a smoke-exposed or air-exposed mouse. The scientists then infected the recipient mice with influenza A virus and monitored the disease course.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The investigators found that the mice who received bacteria from smoke-exposed mice had a more severe disease course, which was measured by increased weight loss. In addition, virus infection was found to be associated with substantial changes in the oropharyngeal microbiota composition, especially at day 4 and day 8 after infection. The study design allowed for disentangling the effect of the disordered microbiota from the immune modulating effects of actual cigarette smoke exposure.





“It is not only the smoking per se that impacts respiratory disease, but our data indicate that the smoker’s microbiota may also impact respiratory disease and/or infection. In our case, it impacts viral infection,” said corresponding study author Markus Hilty, Ph.D., associate professor at the Institute for Infectious Diseases, University of Bern in Switzerland. “The cigarette-induced disordering of the microbiota is probably an important factor to consider during viral infection.”





Reference: Wüthrich Tsering, de Brot Simone, Richina Veronica, et al. Cigarette smoke-induced disordered microbiota aggravates the severity of influenza A virus infection. mSystems. 2024;0(0):e00790-24. doi: 10.1128/msystems.00790-24



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.