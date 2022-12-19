We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

Cranberry-Tinted Lipstick Fights Off Microbes

News  
Published: December 19, 2022
 
| Original story from American Chemical Society
A lipstick cream with added cranberry extract.
Adding cranberry extract to a lipstick cream allowed it to fight off viruses, bacteria and a type of fungus. Credit: Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.2c19460

Lipstick can be a confidence booster, enhance a costume and keep lips from chapping. But sharing a tube with a friend or family member can also spread infections. To develop a version with antimicrobial properties, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have added cranberry extract to the formulation. Their deep red cream quickly inactivates disease-causing viruses, bacteria and a fungus that come in contact with it.


According to historians, people in ancient Egypt were the first to use make-up, applying pastes made from minerals and other substances in their environment. The formulations have evolved over the centuries, but now researchers have come full circle, looking again toward natural ingredients. For example, recent studies have reported that lipstick formulas incorporating natural colorants, such as red dragon fruit, can result in products with both vibrant colors and antimicrobial activity. And previously, cranberry extract has been shown to inactivate viruses, bacteria and fungi. So, Ángel Serrano-Aroca and colleagues wanted to use cranberry extract to create a deep red lip tint with antimicrobial properties.


The research team mixed cranberry extract into a lipstick cream base, which contained shea butter, vitamin E, provitamin B5, babassu oil and avocado oil. In experiments, the reddened cream was added to cultures containing different viruses, bacteria and one fungal species. Both enveloped and non-enveloped virus types were completely inactivated within a minute of contact with the cranberry-containing cream. And the multidrug-resistant bacteria, mycobacteria and fungus were substantially inactivated within five hours of applying the cream. The researchers suggest that their novel lipstick formula could offer protection against a variety of disease-causing microorganisms.


Reference: Tuñón-Molina A, Cano-Vicent A, Serrano-Aroca Á. Antimicrobial lipstick: bio-based composition against viruses, bacteria, and fungi. ACS Appl Mater Interfaces. 2022. doi: 10.1021/acsami.2c19460


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.


