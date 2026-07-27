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Fat Cells May Hold the Key to Future Antivirals

A hidden antiviral defense in cells could inspire broad-spectrum treatments.

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Published: July 27, 2026 
Original story from La Trobe University
Fluorescent microscopy image of a cell infected with Zika virus.
Microscopy of a brain cell infected with Zika virus. The yellow areas show where BODIPY lipid droplets and Viperin antiviral proteins have come together to fight the infection. Credit: La Trobe University.
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Published in Nature Communications, the discovery could open the door to a new type of antiviral strategy which harnesses the body’s innate defence mechanisms rather than targeting individual viruses.


The study revealed the fatty structures – called “lipid droplets” – stop viruses spreading by changing their structure to include specific fatty acids, while signalling to the immune system to send key antiviral proteins.


By including two of these fatty acids into artificial lipid droplets, researchers were able to reduce viral replication and boost antiviral immune signals.


Lead researcher Professor Karla Helbig said lipid droplets were until now believed to be passive fat stores.


“This research shows they are vital, active control centres to defend us against viruses,” Professor Helbig said.


“Instead of targeting viruses themselves – which often leads to drug resistance – this research points to ways of enhancing the body’s own antiviral machinery.


“By manipulating lipid droplets or delivering specific antiviral fats, it may be possible to develop broad-spectrum antivirals that work against many different types of viruses.”


Co-Lead researcher Dr Ebony Monson said the discovery could help scientists prepare for the next pandemic.


“The COVID-19 pandemic caused millions of deaths worldwide and trillions of dollars in economic damage,” Dr Monson said.


“We largely rely on vaccines, but these take time to develop, only defend us against specific viruses and as viruses mutate quickly, they can easily evade the protection vaccines provide.


“This study could lead to the development of a new wave of antiviral drugs that target a common pathway instead of specific viruses, helping to boost immune response and lower disease burden.


“We hope our research will contribute to faster, more resilient responses to emerging viral threats and significantly improve global pandemic preparedness.”


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Reference: Monson EA, Telikani Z, Laws JL, et al. Integrative proteomics and lipidomics reveals dual roles for lipid droplets in the host cell antiviral response. Nat Commun. 2026;17(1):7189. doi: 10.1038/s41467-026-74016-w

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