Festivals Linked to Rising Infection and Foodborne Risks

As summer festivals and youth gatherings return in full swing, new research from Flinders University is revealing the hidden health risks that come with multi-day events, and how to avoid them.





A comprehensive review led by public health experts to identify and understand the risks that occur at multi-day events reveals that infectious disease outbreaks and foodborne illnesses are the most common public health threats at youth-focused mass gatherings.





The global study examined 19 multi-day events attended predominantly by young people, ranging from music festivals and cultural celebrations, to sporting and religious gatherings.





It found that nearly 70 per cent of reported emergencies were infectious disease outbreaks, with influenza, measles, and meningococcal disease topping the list.





Foodborne illnesses, such as Hepatitis, A which can cause serious liver infection, accounted for more than one in five incidents, often linked to poor food handling practices.





Flinders University epidemiologist, Associate Professor Jacqueline Stephens, lead author on the study, says the findings highlight the importance of proactive planning and collaboration between event organisers and health authorities along with the importance of vaccinations and hygiene for event attendees.





“Young people love the energy and freedom of festivals, but these environments do carry health risks,” says Associate Professor Stephens from FHMRI Healthcare Access & Equity.





“Close social interactions, shared accommodation, and sometimes risky behaviours create the perfect storm for disease transmission.





“Simple measures like vaccination, good hygiene, and safe food practices can make a huge difference in safeguarding against the risks.”





The review also revealed that outbreaks were often detected through routine surveillance or on-site medical teams, underscoring the need for strong health systems and rapid response capabilities.





Recommendations include setting up on-site clinics, ensuring surge capacity in local hospitals, and implementing clear communication protocols for emergencies.





Public health researcher and co-author Dr Josh Trigg says that festival-goers themselves play a vital role in staying safe.





“If you’re heading to a multi-day event, check your vaccinations, wash your hands regularly, and be mindful about what you eat and drink,” says Dr Trigg from the College of Medicine and Public Health.





“Public health isn’t just about big systems - it’s about individual choices that protect you and the people around you.”





The findings highlight the importance of enforceable food safety standards and better training for food handlers at events with past outbreaks being traced to contaminated coleslaw, undercooked meat, and even infected food workers.





“Foodborne illness can ruin a festival experience and, in some cases, lead to serious health consequences,” says Associate Professor Stephens.

“Organisers need to make sure vendors follow strict hygiene protocols.”





While the review focused on health risks, it also acknowledged the unique challenges of youth gatherings, including mental health concerns and risk-taking behaviours.





Initiatives like pill testing at some Australian festivals have shown promise in reducing drug-related harm, but the authors stress that more evidence-based, youth-specific strategies are needed.





“Festivals are a highlight of the year for many young people,” adds Dr Trigg.





“By planning ahead and following simple precautions, we can keep them safe, fun, and memorable.”





Reference: Stephens JH, Trigg J. Public health at multi-day youth-focused mass gathering events: a scoping review of the evidence. Public Health. 2025;249:105989. doi: 10.1016/j.puhe.2025.105989



