We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Giant Jyvaskylavirus Found in Finland

The discovery shows that giant viruses are more common in northern regions than researchers have thought.

News  
Published: April 17, 2025 
| Original story from University of Jyväskylä
Colorful illustration of viruses.
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Viruses are everywhere. Most naturally occurring viruses are harmless to humans and can play an important role in the functioning of ecosystems. In recent years, giant viruses have been discovered that can be as large as bacteria. These viruses infect amoebas and other microscopic organisms. Most of the giant viruses identified so far have been found in Europe and South America, and their life cycles and distribution are poorly understood. 

The Finnish giant virus has French relatives

The study, initiated at the University of Jyväskylä, is the first to isolate giant viruses from Finland. The giant virus, named Jyvaskylavirus, was discovered when environmental samples were mixed with a culture of the amoeba Acanthamoeba castellanii. The virus particle is 200 nanometers in diameter, about twice the size of influenza or coronavirus. 

Subscribe to Immunology & Microbiology updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Through an international collaboration, scientists elucidated the genome and structure of the Jyvaskylavirus, which was found to be related to Marseilleviruses previously isolated from France. Other new giant viruses were also detected in environmental samples, rejoices Professor Lotta-Riina Sundberg from the University of Jyväskylä. 

New giant virus regulates microbial populations in soil

The finding indicates that giant viruses are more prevalent than thought in soil and water, even in northern environments. 


The discovery will help to understand the interactions between microbes and the role of viruses in regulating populations of all living organisms, as well as providing new insights into the structure of giant viruses, says Sundberg. 


The study is published in the eLife series.


Reference: Almeida GM de F, Arriaga I, de Azevedo BL, et al. Genomic and structural insights into Jyvaskylavirus, the first giant virus isolated from Finland. Dötsch V, ed. eLife. 2025;13:RP103492. doi: 10.7554/eLife.103492


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter