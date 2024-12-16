Gut Microbes Shape Colon Cancer Risk via Bile Acid Modifications

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Summary University of Wisconsin–Madison researchers revealed how gut microbial bile acids impact colon cancer. One bile acid slows tumor growth by supporting the FXR protein, while another accelerates cancer by inhibiting it. Findings from mouse models and human organoids offer pathways for early detection and new targeted therapies for colorectal cancer. Key Takeaways Microbial Bile Acids’ Dual Roles: Two bile acids modified by gut microbes influence colon cancer: one slows tumor growth, while the other fuels it. FXR Protein’s Role: Bile acids affect the FXR protein, critical for gut health, leading to opposing tumor effects. Therapeutic Potential: Insights offer new avenues for colon cancer detection and targeted treatments via bile acid modulation.





Microbes living in our guts help us digest food by reshaping the bile acids that our livers produce for breaking down fats. It turns out that two of these microbially-modified bile acids may affect our risk — in opposite directions — for developing colon cancer.





The link between these bile acids and colon cancer risk was recently uncovered as University of Wisconsin–Madison scientists sought to better understand the relationship between gut microbes and our bodies.





In many ways, that relationship revolves around a specific protein called the farnesoid X receptor, or FXR, which helps maintain a healthy gut through its intimate relationship with bile acids. FXR controls the production of bile acids in the liver, but it also responds in different ways to the presence of various bile acids that microbes have modified.

“Some microbial bile acids support FXR’s function, while others antagonize it,” says

, an assistant professor in the UW–Madison School of Pharmacy. Fu and her colleagues

for treating inflammatory bowel disease and colitis, a debilitating gastrointestinal condition that raises the risk for colon cancer.



Now, a team led by Fu, pharmacy professor Jiaoyang Jiang and Dustin Deming, an associate professor in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, have identified two microbial bile acids that have opposing effects on FXR during the development of tumors in the intestines, with one supporting its function and the other inhibiting it.





Importantly, the bile acids’ influence on FXR translates to their effect on the growth of tumors, but with a twist. The bile acid that supports the protein’s function slows the growth of cancer, while the bile acid that inhibits FXR acts as fuel for the tumors.





These results were consistent across mouse models of colon cancer the researchers studied, along with organoids — lab-grown miniature organs — derived from human colon cancer patients.





This is the first time these specific microbial bile acids have been linked to either the development or protection against colorectal cancer. The team’s findings recently appeared in the journal of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The results now provide a roadmap for investigating potential new cancer detection methods and novel treatments.





“Understanding these complex mechanisms is a significant step toward improving early detection and developing targeted therapies for colorectal cancer,” says Xingchen Dong, a postdoctoral researcher in the UW pharmacy school and lead author of the paper. “This study not only deepens our comprehension of the intricate relationship between gut microbiota and cancer, but also opens new avenues for medical advancements that could potentially benefit millions worldwide.”





Fu says the bile acids’ opposing roles in the development of intestinal tumors underscores how deeply complex the community of microbes within our guts is.





“I think it’s fascinating that microbes can modify bile acids in this way and have such a big impact on our body,” she said. “We have more microbes in our body than our own cells, so when something happens to their environment, like the growth of a tumor, some good ones try to help us correct it. But that totally depends on what they need, nutrition-wise.”





Reference: Dong X, Sun F, Secaira-Morocho H, et al. The dichotomous roles of microbial-modified bile acids 7-oxo-DCA and isoDCA in intestinal tumorigenesis. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2024;121(47):e2317596121. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2317596121



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.