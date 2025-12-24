Gut Microbiome Shift Marks the Onset of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Patients experience significant changes in gut bacteria at the onset of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a new international study has found - offering new hope for earlier diagnosis and future treatments.





Published today in Gastroenterology, the study was led by academics from the University of Birmingham and is the first to combine raw microbiome data from multiple studies. The team analysed data from more than 1,700 children and adults across 11 countries who have been recently diagnosed and before starting any treatment.





The findings reveal that people newly diagnosed with the most common IBD subtypes, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, lose beneficial anaerobic bacteria that help with digestion of complex carbohydrates. Patients instead experience a rise in oxygen-tolerant bacteria from the mouth that travel in the gut.





Dr Peter Rimmer from the University of Birmingham and Consultant Gastroenterologist at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, and joint lead author of the study said: “While previous research has suggested that a shift toward oxygen-tolerant bacteria and a loss of beneficial anaerobes may be involved in IBD, this is the first study to demonstrate these changes so clearly at the onset of disease - and across multiple international datasets.





“This research gives us a clearer picture of what’s happening in the gut at the very start of IBD. Our findings suggest that changes in gut oxygen levels and the migration of bacteria from the mouth to the gut may play a key role in triggering inflammation – and these patterns could pave the way for earlier diagnosis and new treatments for IBD patients.”





The study supports the ‘oxygen hypothesis’, the idea that increased oxygen in the gut lining may disrupt the delicate balance of the microbiome, contributing to disease. It also highlights the presence of oral bacteria such as Granulicatella and Haemophilus in the gut, which may offer new targets for treatment or prevention.