Harnessing Microbes To Promote Human Health

Viruses and bacteria get a bad rap around the world but now Flinders University experts are identifying the positive ‘upside’ of powerful benefits that microbes have on human health.





Flinders microbial ecologist Dr Jake Robinson and colleagues have presented a timely reminder of these ‘invisible friends’ in a new article published in Microbial Biotechnology, underlining the benefits of moving away from a threat-centred view of microbes and biogenic compounds.





The article introduces the ‘Database of Salutogenic Potential’, an open-access repository that catalogues microbes and natural compounds linked to positive health outcomes.





“Emerging evidence shows that exposure to diverse environmental microbiomes and natural biochemical products also promotes health and resilience,” says ARC DECRA researcher Dr Robinson, from the Aerobiome Innovation and Research Hub, Flinders University, “Rather than viewing biodiversity as something to be eliminated, contemporary approaches recognise the vital role of diverse ecosystems in creating salutogenic, or health-promoting, environments.





“By consolidating this data, we aim to rebalance the story of microbes, highlighting not only what makes us sick, but also what keeps us well. After all, health is not merely the absence of disease.





“The implications are far-reaching, from designing healthier cities and schoolyards to guiding ecosystem restoration and rethinking green infrastructure.”





Salutogenic microbes, those that promote health, and beneficial biochemical compounds have received comparatively little attention despite their important roles in regulating immune function and metabolic processes, suppressing disease, mitigating stress and supporting ecosystem resilience.





Researchers have developed a novel open-access database cataloguing health-promoting microbes and biogenic compounds.





“For well over a century, microbes and chemicals in the air have mainly been studied as threats, causes of infection, disease and contamination. While this pathogen-centric lens has saved countless lives, it also risks overlooking the invisible biodiversity that actively supports human and planetary health,” says Dr Robinson.





“Just as biodiversity loss threatens our health, restoring microbial and biochemical richness could be a key to healthier futures.”





The researchers have identified 124 potentially salutogenic microbial taxa and 14 biochemical compounds (from soil bacteria to plant-derived phytoncides) associated with benefits ranging from immune regulation to stress reduction. present a novel open-access database cataloguing health-promoting microbes and biogenic compounds. It aims to provide new holistic approaches to environmental and human health.





“We aim to shift the balance between pathogen-centric and salutogenic perspectives, potentially enabling future applications in public health, urban planning and ecosystem restoration,” says Dr Robinson.





“While the current iteration of the database primarily centres on human health outcomes, it is designed to expand into ecosystem health domains, embedding salutogenic thinking into One Health frameworks.





“We’re not viewing this database as a finished tool. It’s a foundation, an invitation for scientists, practitioners and communities to co-create a fuller picture of how invisible biodiversity sustains our lives.





“However, even in its early form, this resource rebalances the traditional pathogen focus by consolidating data on salutogenic taxa, their benefits and environmental origins, and it will advance holistic approaches to environmental and human health.”



Dr Robinson also has recently joined researchers in China to reveal that urban soils harbour more pathogens than forest, with a several-fold increase in the pathogen Klebsiella pneumoniae. The study in Communications Earth and Environment (Nature Springer) highlights the need to understand the risk to human health and soil biodiversity of bacterial zoonotic pathogens buildup in densely populated cities around the world.





Reference: Robinson JM, Brame J, Cando-Dumancela C, et al. Mapping and cataloguing microbial and biochemical determinants of health: Towards a ‘database of salutogenic potential.’ Microb Biotechnol. 2025;18(10):e70243. doi: 10.1111/1751-7915.70243





