How a Sepsis-Causing Bacterium Thwarts Vaccines

Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) is a major cause of skin and soft tissue infections that can sometimes lead to sepsis and toxic shock syndrome. The microbe poses a significant threat to public health, made worse by the spread of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus bacteria (MRSA) in recent years. According to The Lancet, S. aureus was associated with more than one million deaths around the globe in 2019.





“It is a pathogen in dire need of control because it causes significant morbidity and mortality not just in the United States, but worldwide,” said George Liu, M.D., Ph.D., professor of and chief of pediatric infectious diseases at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.





Yet, despite working well in mouse models, approximately 30 clinical trials to date have failed to result in an effective human vaccine for S. aureus. Now, UC San Diego researchers have identified a key reason for these failures, indicating that it may be possible to modify the vaccines to work in humans. In a study published on December 16, 2024 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), they report that S. aureus induces an overabundance of a protein called interleukin-10 (IL-10) in B cells, leading to the inactivation of antibodies, rendering them unable to kill S. aureus.





“The IL-10 is helping make tons of this sugar type and by doing so, it's turning off our immune system,” said Tsai. However, the researchers also found that blocking IL-10 at the time of immunization restores vaccine efficacy. “The same vaccine that didn't work before now works perfectly in mice,” he added.