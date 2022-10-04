How Are Bacteria Evolving Inside You in the Long Term?

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Scientists just revealed how invading bacteria evolve in the mammalian gut over the long term. “This is the first study to assess the evolution of bacteria in a live organism, free of antibiotics and with a healthy microbiota for over a year, the equivalent to six thousand generations of microbes”, says Isabel Gordo, principal investigator of the Evolutionary Biology laboratory at the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência leading the study. The paper, published in the prestigious magazine Nature Communications, unravels important data that could be used to anticipate and prevent colonization by pathogenic bacteria or antibiotic resistance.







Our bodies go through several changes throughout our lives. The same happens with the microbes that live with us. After all, these make up a big portion of the cells in our organism. But, in comparison with the cells that make up our tissues and organs, these microbes divide very quickly, making occasional errors in their genetic material (mutations) more common. These errors drive the evolution of microorganisms and account for, among other things, their likelihood of causing disease.





Most studies regarding bacterial evolution are conducted outside of living organisms or in animal models treated with antibiotic, which does not mimic a natural and healthy environment. Besides that, very few studies have assessed how microbes evolve for more than one month. For these reasons, the way bacteria evolve in the long term when colonizing a healthy host remains an open question.





Researchers from the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência (IGC) studied the evolution of an invader strain of the Escherichia coli bacterium for more than six thousand generations in the mouse gut. For more than a year, they isolated bacteria from mice feces to evaluate alterations in their genetic material. In the end, the authors showed that when a new bacterium colonizes the mammal gut, it evolves in two ways: 1) by generating a series of metabolic mutations that alter their ability to consume nutrients or 2) by integrating genetic material from other microorganisms.





During the study, E. coli versions that are genetic and functionally different and, thus, have different abilities to adapt to different environments, appeared. These versions of the same bacterium coexist in the host’s gut for millions of generations. This coexistence, however, can be overridden by the preferential fixation of bacteria with specific characteristics, particularly if these present beneficial mutations. This happened in all the mice that had, a priori, a resident strain of E. coli in their gut. The competition drove both strains to evolve. Specifically, the invading strain acquired genetic material from the resident one, through the action of bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria).





When bacteria integrate genetic material from the virus in a stable way, they become fitter to survive in the gut. However, if the virus multiplies, these end up dying. The researchers have shown that, curiously, 5 to 16 months after colonizing the host’s gut, the invading E. coli dies less because it inhibits the multiplication of the virus. This means that bacteria evolved to “domesticate” bacterial viruses, keeping the benefits they brought, but getting rid of the associated costs.





“It was truly exciting to find out bacteria use so many different processes to evolve in the gut”, says Nelson Frazão, postdoc at the IGC and first author of the paper. This work paves the way towards foreseeing the evolution of the bacteria in our bodies. “By understanding how bacteria evolve in the long term we could anticipate and even avoid antibiotic resistance or the colonization of the gut by pathogenic bacteria that hinder the success of some treatments and can lead to death”, the researcher concludes.





Reference: Frazão N, Konrad A, Amicone M, et al. Two modes of evolution shape bacterial strain diversity in the mammalian gut for thousands of generations. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):5604. doi:10.1038/s41467-022-33412-8



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.



