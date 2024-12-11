How COVID-19 Variants Manipulate Human Cells

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Scientists at University of Helsinki, University of Eastern Finland and University of Turku are investigating the intricate ways in which various SARS-CoV-2 variants, like Delta and Omicron, interact with human cells to hijack their functions. This research is critical as it aims to uncover how these variants manipulate host cell processes, providing essential insights that could lead to the development of targeted antiviral therapies. Such knowledge is pivotal in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and in preparing for future viral threats.





The research team has successfully mapped what they call the "hijackome", detailing how SARS-CoV-2 variants exploit specific cellular pathways.

“We discovered specific ways the virus controls human cells to spread and avoid our immune defenses. Each variant has unique tricks, and our research shows exactly how these work. This comprehensive mapping of viral tactics is important because it shows where we can develop drugs to stop the virus from spreading in our bodies. Knowing these details helps in creating treatments that work for different variants of the virus”, says Professor Markku Varjosalo from University of Helsinki.

Practical Implications for Public Health

This knowledge advances personalized medicine by highlighting variant-specific differences and potential therapeutic targets aimed at reducing viral replication.





“Our findings could lead to better treatments that make COVID-19 infections less severe. This research also helps us prepare for future virus outbreaks by showing us what to target in the virus”, says Doctoral Researcher Sini Huuskonen.





Practically, these findings pave the way for the development of drugs that can block SARS-CoV-2's interactions with host cells, thereby reducing the severity of infections and supporting public health efforts. This study is a part of a broader global effort to develop antiviral treatments. By uncovering how the virus operates within human cells, we can develop better ways to protect people from severe infections, especially as new variants keep appearing.





The research project of the CoVIDD consortium, led by the University of Helsinki, has received funding from the Research Council of Finland. This funding was aimed specifically at research into Covid-19 vaccines and pharmaceutical development.





Reference: Huuskonen S, Liu X, Pöhner I, et al. The comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 ‘hijackome’ knowledge base. Cell Discov. 2024;10(1):125. doi: 10.1038/s41421-024-00748-y



