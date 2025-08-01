How Leishmania Hijacks Immune Cells To Replicate
New research has shown how the Leishmania parasite extracts lipids from the host cell in order to replicate.
Leishmaniasis is a parasitic disease that affects up to 1 million people worldwide each year. It is caused by the protozoan Leishmania, transmitted through the bite of a sandfly. Once inside its host—human or animal—the parasite settles in immune cells called macrophages and multiplies within small bubble-like structures known as parasitophorous vacuoles.
To replicate, Leishmania needs lipids—essential molecules for many cellular functions. Contrary to previous beliefs, the amastigote form of the parasite, which multiplies in humans, does not produce its own lipids. Instead, it must extract them directly from the host cell.
This discovery, made by the team of Professor Albert Descoteaux at Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), was recently published in .
A Host Protein Hijacked for Parasitic Purposes
As part of her PhD research at INRS, Ilona Gdovinova uncovered a key mechanism by which Leishmania acquires a class of lipids known as sphingolipids. She demonstrated that the parasite hijacks a host macrophage protein called VAPA, which normally facilitates lipid transport between cellular compartments.
By observing infected macrophages, the team found that VAPA accumulates around the vacuoles containing the parasite. When this protein is blocked, the vacuole can no longer expand, and the parasite stops multiplying.
“The parasite uses VAPA as a bridge to channel the lipids it needs. It even disrupts the protein’s normal interactions to better exploit it. This discovery highlights how finely parasites can manipulate cellular functions to ensure their survival”
Ilona Gdovinova, doctoral student in virology and immunology at INRS and first author of the study.
“By identifying a critical mechanism for Leishmania’s acquisition of sphingolipids, this work opens the door to new strategies to block its replication”
Albert Descoteaux, professor at INRS, director of the Infectiopole and lead author of the study.
