We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

How Leishmania Hijacks Immune Cells To Replicate

New research has shown how the Leishmania parasite extracts lipids from the host cell in order to replicate.

News  
Published: August 1, 2025 
Original story from Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique
A macrophage, one of the cell types hijacked by Leishmania.
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Leishmaniasis is a parasitic disease that affects up to 1 million people worldwide each year. It is caused by the protozoan Leishmania, transmitted through the bite of a sandfly. Once inside its host—human or animal—the parasite settles in immune cells called macrophages and multiplies within small bubble-like structures known as parasitophorous vacuoles.


To replicate, Leishmania needs lipids—essential molecules for many cellular functions. Contrary to previous beliefs, the amastigote form of the parasite, which multiplies in humans, does not produce its own lipids. Instead, it must extract them directly from the host cell.


This discovery, made by the team of Professor Albert Descoteaux at Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), was recently published in PLoS Pathogens.

A Host Protein Hijacked for Parasitic Purposes

As part of her PhD research at INRS, Ilona Gdovinova uncovered a key mechanism by which Leishmania acquires a class of lipids known as sphingolipids. She demonstrated that the parasite hijacks a host macrophage protein called VAPA, which normally facilitates lipid transport between cellular compartments.

Subscribe to Immunology & Microbiology updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


By observing infected macrophages, the team found that VAPA accumulates around the vacuoles containing the parasite. When this protein is blocked, the vacuole can no longer expand, and the parasite stops multiplying.


“The parasite uses VAPA as a bridge to channel the lipids it needs. It even disrupts the protein’s normal interactions to better exploit it. This discovery highlights how finely parasites can manipulate cellular functions to ensure their survival”
Ilona Gdovinova, doctoral student in virology and immunology at INRS and first author of the study.

The team, based at the INRS Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre, also found that VAPA helps the parasite transport a key virulence molecule to another part of the host cell. This shows that the protein plays a crucial role in two-way exchanges between the parasite and its host.

“By identifying a critical mechanism for Leishmania’s acquisition of sphingolipids, this work opens the door to new strategies to block its replication”
Albert Descoteaux, professor at INRS, director of the Infectiopole and lead author of the study.
A specialist in host-pathogen interactions and a member of the Pasteur Network, Professor Descoteaux emphasizes the importance of understanding how these pathogens replicate in humans. This knowledge is essential for developing new therapeutic or preventive approaches—especially as drug resistance spreads and treatment options remain limited.

Reference: Gdovinova I, Descoteaux A. VAPA mediates lipid exchange between Leishmania amazonensis and host macrophages. PLOS Pathogens. 2025;21(3):e1012636. doi:10.1371/journal.ppat.1012636

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter