Immune Cell Signatures Improve Infection Diagnosis and Treatment

When a patient enters the emergency department in critical condition, doctors must quickly run through a crucial list of questions: Does the patient have an infection? If so, is it bacterial or viral? Do they require treatment? Can the patient recover at home safely or do they need to be hospitalized?





Even when an infection is diagnosed, the treatment plan isn’t always clear. Some sepsis patients, for instance, recover well with steroid treatment, while others react poorly and their condition declines. But clues in a patient’s immune system response could help physicians quickly and accurately zero in on a plan of action.





In two recent scientific papers, Purvesh Khatri, PhD, professor of biomedical informatics, has laid out a road map for such a tool, detailing the development and validation of a collection of blood tests that would provide answers to all of these questions. Those tests could readily assist emergency clinicians in determining diagnosis and care protocols for patients with a suspected infection or critical condition — those experiencing sepsis, burn trauma, infection or acute respiratory distress.





Together, the tests — which assess genetic activity patterns, also known as signatures, in immune cells to reveal a patient’s immune state — could help physicians assess whether patients need treatment and, if so, the most beneficial type.





Past studies conducted by Khatri and his team have shown that immune cell gene signatures can diagnose the existence of an infection as well as predict type and severity. The team used that information to translate certain gene signatures into a test useable in the clinic, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance earlier this year.



