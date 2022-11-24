Immune Cells in ALS Can Predict Disease Progression

T cells are involved

The study shows that a high proportion of so-called effector T cells are associated with a low survival rate. At the same time, a high proportion of activated regulatory T cells indicate a protective role against the rapid disease progression. The findings provide new evidence for the involvement of T cells in the course of the disease and show that certain types of effector T cells accumulate in the cerebrospinal fluid of ALS patients.





“The study could contribute to the development of new treatments that target immune cells to slow down the course of the disease,” says Solmaz Yazdani, a doctoral student at the Institute of Environmental Medicine at Karolinska Institutet and first author of the study.





The next step in her research is to study how T cells contribute to the course of the disease.





“We have plans to collect samples from these individuals to study changes in the immune cells over time. In addition, we want to study effector T cells in more detail to understand their role in ALS.”





Reference: Yazdani S, Seitz C, Cui C, et al. T cell responses at diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis predict disease progression. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):6733. doi: 10.1038/s41467-022-34526-9



