Immune Dysregulation Predicts Severe Infection Risk

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, information began to trickle in about who was at higher risk of a dangerous outcome from infection. Men. Those over 65. Smokers. Those with obesity.





It turns out these seemingly unrelated categories of people have one thing in common: a signature of immune dysregulation. A new study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine, published June 17 in Immunity, shows that a common gene signature of immune health or dysfunction predicts severe outcomes from infection. This signature of poor immune health is present in people with known risk factors such as being a smoker or having a high body mass index, even before they encounter a virus or bacteria. And it appears to be modifiable.





“We don’t know what a healthy immune system looks like. How do you quantify it?” said Purvesh Khatri, PhD, a professor of biomedical informatics at the Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection and senior author on the study. “This work is a step toward being able to quantify immune health.”





The gene signature discovered by Khatri and his colleagues also predicts treatment response in patients with bacterial sepsis, burns or asthma, they found. Knowing if a person’s immune system is healthy or dysregulated could help providers choose medications most likely to help.





The researchers discovered a set of immune-related genes more than a decade ago, when they were looking for changes in gene expression that occur after people are infected with different viruses. When COVID-19 emerged, they found that expression levels of a subset of 42 of those same genes similarly predicted how people responded to the novel virus — whether they were likely to have a mild or severe infection.