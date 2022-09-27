Immune System's "Off Button" Exposed

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Immune System's "Off Button" Exposed"

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "Immune System's "Off Button" Exposed"

Scientists have discovered what turns off the molecular alarm system that plays a critical role in our immune response.





MR1 (MHC class I-related molecule) is an antibacterial superhero – a protein present in every cell of the human body, that acts as a molecular alarm system by alerting powerful cells of our immune system, our white blood cells, when a bacterial infection or cancer is present.





While previous breakthrough research uncovered the cellular machinery that MR1 relies on to activate, to this day little was known about how the MR1 alarm is ‘turned off’.





Published in the Journal of Cell Biology, the study, co-led by University of Melbourne’s Dr Hamish McWilliam and Professor Jose Villadangos from the Doherty Institute and the Bio21 Institute, reveals the key molecular mechanism that controls MR1’s expression.





“What we found is that there are proteins - called AP2 (adaptor protein 2) – inside our cells that bind to MR1, and drag it inside the cells,” Dr McWilliam explains.





“Once inside, MR1 can no longer signal to white blood cells anymore, which effectively turns off the immune response.”





In their experiments, the research team found that by deleting AP2 in cells, or mutating MR1, they could regulate MR1’s activation which in turn stimulates or inhibits the presence of white blood cells.





Dr McWilliam says this is an exciting discovery as it unlocks fundamental understanding of the biology of MR1 and contributes to global efforts to design immune-boosting treatments.





“By understanding how to turn off MR1, we might be able to block or increase immune response, to harness it and control immunity to pathogens or tumours,” Dr McWilliam says.





Reference: Lim HJ, Wubben JM, Garcia CP, et al. A specialized tyrosine-based endocytosis signal in MR1 controls antigen presentation to MAIT cells. J Cell Biol. 2022;221(12):e202110125. doi: 10.1083/jcb.202110125

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.