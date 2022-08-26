Important Step Identified in Innate Immune Defenses

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

If bacteria enter the body, it often takes just a few minutes for the innate immune system to recognise them as foreign and set the immune defence in motion. Receptors of the immune system that recognise bacterial cell wall components play a central role in this process. An important immune stimulatory cell wall component is the molecule muramyl dipeptide (MDP), which is recognised by the receptor NOD2. A team led by LMU immunologist Veit Hornung has now discovered a previously unknown crucial intermediate step in this important process, as the scientists report in the journal Nature.





The receptor NOD2 is mainly produced by immune cells and cells of the intestinal mucosa. When activated by the molecule MDP, it triggers inflammatory responses that, among other things, prevent bacteria from entering the intestinal wall. To investigate which genes are involved in this signalling pathway, the researchers conducted an extensive genetic screen in cultured human cells. To their surprise, they found that a gene for the enzyme NAGK plays a crucial role. NAGK is a so-called kinase, an enzyme that can transfer a phosphoryl group to other molecules.





New function for NAGK





"For NOD2 to identify its target molecule MDP, it must first be converted by NAGK into its phosphorylated form, as we were able to show through subsequent molecular biological and biochemical investigations," says Veit Hornung. "This was totally unexpected." This role of NAGK was previously unknown and is independent of the enzyme's function in sugar metabolism already described in the literature. However, the researchers are convinced that it corresponds well with the enzyme's original function in bacteria, where it plays an important role in recycling the bacterial cell wall. Throughout evolution, NAGK has been preserved in organisms that lack a cell wall, therefore pointing towards its role in other functions.





The new findings could also be relevant to the mechanisms of inflammatory bowel disease, as mutations in the NOD2 gene are particularly frequently associated with Crohn's disease. "This work leads to the exciting question, does the absent or inactivation of NAGK lead to inflammatory bowel disease?" says Che Stafford, first author of the study.





Reference: Stafford CA, Gassauer AM, de Oliveira Mann CC, et al. Phosphorylation of muramyl peptides by NAGK is required for NOD2 activation. Nature. Published online August 24, 2022:1-7. doi:10.1038/s41586-022-05125-x



