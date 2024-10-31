Inflammatory Proteins Found in Long COVID Patients May Impact Cardiovascular Function

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A study led by the University of Queensland (UQ) has identified inflammatory proteins in the blood of long COVID patients that may explain why many experience persistent cardiovascular symptoms like chest pain and heart palpitations. The research, conducted by Associate Professor Kirsty Short and her team, focuses on the long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the heart, aiming to clarify the link between chronic inflammation and cardiovascular health in long COVID patients.





Persistent heart symptoms, which include palpitations and pain, are frequently reported among individuals dealing with long COVID. These symptoms can appear months after infection, yet their underlying cause has remained unclear. “We found elevated levels of cytokines in the blood samples of people who were about 18 months post-infection,” Short explained. Cytokines are small proteins involved in regulating inflammation, and their continued presence in the blood could disrupt normal cardiac cell function.

Elevated cytokines affect heart cells' pump function

Laboratory studies conducted as part of the research revealed that these cytokines directly impact cardiomyocytes – heart muscle cells critical to the organ’s pumping ability. Sustained exposure to inflammatory cytokines appeared to affect these cells’ functionality, a finding that may shed light on long COVID-related cardiovascular symptoms. Cardiomyocytes are essential to heart structure and function, so damage to these cells can significantly impact cardiovascular health.

Short and her team’s study, which is among the first to link cytokine-driven inflammation with heart symptoms in long COVID, expands on the known effects of chronic inflammation on the heart. Previous understanding of long COVID’s cardiovascular symptoms was limited, especially in individuals experiencing symptoms over a year after infection.

Advanced nanotechnology detects single-molecule inflammation markers

The study analyzed blood samples from 50 individuals across Australia, including those with long COVID symptoms lasting over a year, individuals who had recovered from COVID-19, and those never infected. Researchers used an advanced “immuno-storm chip” developed by UQ’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) to detect cytokine presence at single-molecule resolution. This chip helped identify trace levels of cytokines and markers of heart tissue damage unique to the long COVID cohort.





Although these findings require further validation across a broader range of patient groups, the study offers a foundation for potential future research. According to Short, these results may be applied to explore other symptoms of long COVID, including neurological and respiratory issues. The study intentionally recruited patients with cardiovascular symptoms, such as chest pain and palpitations, which may limit its scope; however, these findings could lead to better diagnostic and treatment options for long COVID.

Collaborative research across Australia

This study was led by UQ PhD candidates Jane Sinclair and Courtney Vedelago, along with Dr. Feargal J. Ryan from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute. Researchers from UQ’s School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences (SCMB), AIBN, and the Faculty of Medicine, as well as scientists from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, Flinders University, and several other institutions, contributed to this project. The research relied on samples from the COVID OZGenetics study, the Central Adelaide Health Network, and the David Serisier Research Biobank at Mater Research.





