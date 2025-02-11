We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Influenza A Viruses Strategically Change Shape To Infect Cells

Influenza A virus particle can strategically adapt their shape to favor their ability to infect cells.

News  
Published: February 11, 2025 
| Original story from the National Institutes of Health
A microscope image, showing influenza virus particles of different shapes and sizes in teal.
Colorized transmission electron micrograph of influenza A/H3N2 virus particles, isolated from a patient sample and then propagated in cell culture. Influenza A virus particles adapt shape—as filaments and spheres—to help them infect cells depending on environmental conditions. A group of virus particles exhibiting these diverse shapes have been highlighted in teal. Credit: National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease
Read time: 1 minute

Influenza A virus particles strategically adapt their shape—to become either spheres or larger filaments—to favor their ability to infect cells depending on environmental conditions, according to a new study from National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists. This previously unrecognized response could help explain how influenza A and other viruses persist in populations, evade immune responses, and acquire adaptive mutations, the researchers explain in a new study published in Nature Microbiology.


The study, led by intramural researchers at NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was designed to determine why many influenza A virus particles exist as filaments. The filament shape requires more energy to form than a sphere, they state, and its abundance has been previously unexplained. To find the answer, they developed a way to observe and measure real-time influenza A virus structure during formation.

The researchers found:

  • Influenza A viruses rapidly adjust their shape when placed in conditions that reduce infection efficiency, such as the presence of antiviral antibodies or host incompatibility.
  • A virus’ shape is dynamic and impacted by its environment, rather than being fixed by strain, as commonly believed.
  • The study assessed 16 different virus-cell combinations that resulted in predictable shape trends.


Prior experiments by the research team showed that influenza A virus filaments can resist inactivation by antibodies, and the team is working understand exactly how antibodies influence shape and infection efficiency. They also anticipate learning how viral mutations affect the shape of the virus. Many other viruses – such as measles, Ebola, Nipah, Hendra and respiratory syncytial virus – also incorporate a mixed-shape infection strategy, the researchers note.


Reference: Partlow EA, Jaeggi-Wong A, Planitzer SD, Berg N, Li Z, Ivanovic T. Influenza A virus rapidly adapts particle shape to environmental pressures. Nat Microbiol. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41564-025-01925-9


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

