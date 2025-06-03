Insect Protein Boots Out Bacteria, Blocking Infection

Bacteria are often found on implants following surgery, despite sterilization and infection controls.





These can lead to infections requiring antibiotics, but with antibiotic resistance becoming more common, new preventative measures are needed.





“Antibiotic resistance has prompted greater interest in the area of self-sterilizing materials and easy preparation of antibacterial surfaces,” Choudhury said.





“Therefore, we designed this surface to completely prevent the initial attachment of the bacteria and biofilm formation to decrease the infection rates.”





Choudhury said potential applications could include spray coatings for surgical tools, medical implants, catheters and wound dressings.

Resilin to the rescue

Resilin, a protein found in insects, is known for its remarkable elasticity – it enables fleas to jump more than a hundred times their own height in microseconds – but it’s also extremely resilient and biocompatible.





"These exceptional properties and non-toxic nature make resilin and resilin-mimetic proteins ideal for many applications requiring flexible, durable materials and coatings,” Choudhury said.





“These applications range from tissue engineering and drug delivery to flexible electronics and sports equipment, but this is the first work published on its performance as an antibacterial coating.”





The team created several forms of coating from altered forms of resilin, then tested their interactions with E.coli bacteria and human skin cells in lab conditions.





The study showed how the altered proteins in nano droplet form known as coacervates were 100% effective at repelling the bacteria, while still integrating well with healthy human cells, a critical part of medical implant success.



