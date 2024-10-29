Iron-Transport Protein a Promising New Target for Antimalarial Drugs

The researchers are hopeful that DMT1 could be an effective target for new antimalarial drugs, thanks to its moderate similarity to human iron transporters, Loveridge says. “It’s similar enough that we could identify it,” he says, “but different enough that it’s possible that you could design a parasite-specific inhibitor of this transporter that has minimal impacts on the human protein.”



The fact that the parasites die so quickly when DMT1 is turned off is promising; if a drug can be developed or identified that prevents DMT1 activity, it could be faster-acting than current options. The lab is currently testing existing iron transport inhibitors to see if they could work as antimalarial drugs.



Loveridge adds that whether or not their discovery leads to new drug development, it’ll make it easier for future scientists to uncover more information about how the parasite grows and how to stop it. “We’re kind of cracking the door,” he says. “I hope that other people can throw it wide open.”





Reference: Loveridge KM, Sigala PA. Identification of a divalent metal transporter required for cellular iron metabolism in malaria parasites. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2024;121(45):e2411631121. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2411631121



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.