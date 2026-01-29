Long COVID Symptoms Vary Widely Across Countries

Read time: 3 minutes

Long COVID is a global health issue, but its symptoms are being reported very differently across different continents.





Researchers at Northwestern Medicine studied patients across the US, Colombia, Nigeria, and India, finding that those in higher-income nations report significantly more neurological and mental health symptoms.

The global impact of Long COVID

Long COVID, more technically known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), refers to symptoms that persist for three months or more after the initial illness. The scale of this condition carries a heavy economic weight.





“It has been estimated that more than 400 million people worldwide suffer from Long COVID, resulting in a detrimental annual economic impact of $1 trillion, equivalent to ~1% of the global economy,” said the authors of the new study.





While the impact is clear, most existing research has focused on local or single-country populations. Previous research has established that neurological symptoms are common, but it has failed to quantify how reporting varies by region, making it difficult to create a unified global response.





The new study aimed to characterize and compare the demographics, existing health conditions, and neurological symptoms of Long Covid across four nations: the US, Colombia, Nigeria, and India.

Analyzing Long COVID data across borders

The team conducted a multi-site analysis of 3,157 participants between 2020 and 2025. They categorized patients into two groups based on the severity of their initial infection: those who were hospitalized and those who were not.





Each site followed standardized protocols to collect data; however, the tools for measuring cognitive function varied. The US and Colombia used the NIH Toolbox, while Nigeria used the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) and India used the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE).





“The most frequent neurologic symptoms were brain fog, myalgia, dizziness, headache, and sensory disturbances, with frequency highest in the US and lowest in India,” said the authors.





In the non-hospitalized group, 86% of US patients reported brain fog, while only 15% did in India. Fatigue was also prevalent, and nearly 60% of non-hospitalized US patients reported insomnia, compared to ~33% or fewer in the other studied nations.





Psychological distress followed a similar trend, with nearly 75% of non-hospitalized US patients reporting symptoms of depression or anxiety, compared to less than 20% in Nigeria and India.





These symptoms impacted the patient’s quality of life and their ability to return to work, particularly in the US cohort.





Statistical analysis clustered these profiles by country income levels, and patients in high-income and upper-middle-income countries reported much higher symptom burdens than those in lower-middle-income countries.

Cultural influences on Long COVID reporting

The study suggests that the experience of Long COVID is not uniform across the globe; however, these disparities most likely don’t stem from biological differences in the virus. Instead, the authors suggest they reflect cultural factors, such as stigma and “cultural denial” regarding mental health and cognitive issues.





Higher reporting in the US may also stem from better access to specialized care and higher health literacy. In some cultures, these symptoms might be underreported due to social perceptions or a lack of available diagnostic terms.





However, since different cognitive tools were used in the study, it is difficult to make a direct comparison, especially since the MMSE used in India is often less sensitive to mild impairment than the NIH Toolbox or MoCA. The study also relies on self-reported data for many comorbidities, which can be inaccurate.





While the large sample size makes the findings significant, the variations in recruitment, such as self-referral hotlines in the US vs hospital clinics elsewhere, may have skewed the results toward more symptomatic patients in certain regions.





The results highlight a need for global standards, and the team intends to expand cognitive rehabilitation treatments, currently used in Chicago, to international sites in Colombia and Nigeria.





“These findings highlight the need for culturally-adapted screening and post-COVID care worldwide,” said the authors.

Reference: Jimenez M, Lopez M, Miller J, et al. A cross-continental comparative analysis of the neurological manifestations of Long COVID. Front Hum Neurosci. 2026. doi: 10.3389/fnhum.2025.1760173

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Northwestern University. Material has been edited for length and content.