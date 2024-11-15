Maternal Exposure to E-Cig Residues Alters Offspring Immunity

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new animal study reveals that maternal exposure to third-hand e-cigarette residues – vapors condensed on surfaces – may impair offspring’s immune responses later in life. Published in the American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology, the research suggests that even e-vapor without nicotine can have long-term effects on the immune system, underscoring potential risks for fetal development.

Understanding third-hand e-cigarette exposure

While the dangers of direct and second-hand e-cigarette exposure are increasingly well-documented, this study focuses on third-hand exposure, where e-cigarette vapors settle on surfaces like walls, furniture and fabrics, creating a sticky, oily residue. Pregnant mice were exposed to this residue under controlled conditions to explore its effects on their offspring’s immune systems.

Experimental design and findings

To mimic third-hand exposure, researchers deposited e-cigarette residues – both with and without nicotine – onto towels using low and high-power vapor settings. These towels were replaced daily and used to expose pregnant mice before, during and after gestation. A control group was exposed to clean towels.





After the offspring reached adulthood, their immune function was assessed, including responses to infection with influenza A virus.

Key findings include:

Changes in immune cells : Offspring exposed to e-vapor residues showed alterations in both innate and adaptive immune responses. Innate immune changes : A reduction in lung alveolar macrophages, key to combating respiratory infections, was observed. Adaptive immune changes : Reduced activation of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, critical for mounting effective immune responses, was detected.

: Offspring exposed to e-vapor residues showed alterations in both innate and adaptive immune responses. Increased susceptibility to infection: Flu-infected offspring from nicotine-exposed groups had elevated bone marrow neutrophil levels, which might hinder infection recovery.

Innate immune cells The first line of defense against pathogens, providing a non-specific and immediate immune response. Examples include macrophages and neutrophils. Adaptive immune cells Immune cells, such as T and B cells, that develop targeted and long-lasting responses to specific pathogens after exposure. Alveolar macrophages Specialized immune cells in the lungs that engulf and destroy pathogens, playing a vital role in respiratory immunity. Neutrophils A type of white blood cell involved in the innate immune response, critical for fighting infections but potentially harmful if overproduced.

Implications for maternal health and prenatal care

The study underscores the risks of third-hand exposure to e-cigarette residues during pregnancy. Researchers suggest that both nicotine-containing and nicotine-free vapor residues can exert long-lasting detrimental effects on the immune systems of offspring. This raises important public health concerns, as e-cigarette use indoors or in vehicles could inadvertently expose pregnant individuals and their developing fetuses to harmful residues.





Reference: Donovan C, Thorpe AE, Yarak R, et al. Maternal thirdhand exposure to e-cigarette vapor alters lung and bone marrow immune cell responses in offspring in the absence or presence of influenza infection. Am J Phys-Lung Cell Mol Physiol. 2024;327(5):L796-L806. doi: 10.1152/ajplung.00078.2024



