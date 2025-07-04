Mental Health, Malaria And Heart Disease Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new study, published in The BMJ, examines the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing significant increases in mental health disorders, malaria-related deaths, and heart disease in certain populations. The analysis, which draws on data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021, offers insights into how disruptions in healthcare during the pandemic have exacerbated non-COVID health challenges.

Rise in mental health disorders

The study highlights a troubling increase in mental health issues among children and adults alike. Depression rates among 5-14-year-olds rose by 23%, and anxiety disorders saw a 15% increase in incidence rates. Age-standardized Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) for depressive and anxiety disorders also surged by 12% and 14%, respectively, particularly among females.

Malaria and childhood mortality

The pandemic’s disruption of healthcare systems also led to a rise in malaria-related deaths, particularly among children under five. The age-standardized death rate from malaria increased by 12%, with the highest impacts seen in the African region, where healthcare disruptions were most severe.

Heart disease and stroke in older adults

Older adults, particularly those aged 70 and above, experienced heightened rates of heart disease and stroke. The study observed a significant rise in the prevalence of ischemic heart disease and stroke, with rates of 169 and 27 per 100,000, respectively, in the over-70 age group.

Call for future health system resilience

The authors of the study emphasize the importance of strengthening health systems to prepare for future crises. They advocate for strategies that address not only infection control but also the long-term health impacts that pandemics leave in their wake. Key recommendations include expanding disease surveillance, reinforcing primary health care, and prioritizing universal health coverage, particularly for marginalized communities.



These findings underscore the need for health systems to adopt syndemic-informed strategies that account for the compounded effects of multiple health issues during a crisis. Ensuring that health systems are prepared for such syndemics will be crucial to minimizing the indirect toll of future public health emergencies.

Research methods and limitations

The researchers used data from 204 countries to simulate the burden of 174 health conditions in 2020 and 2021. The measures of interest included incidence, prevalence, deaths, and DALYs. While the study offers valuable insights, the researchers note that the complexity of pandemic-related disruptions and uneven data quality across regions may limit the precision of the results.

Conclusion

The study calls for actionable, policy-relevant recommendations aimed at improving health system preparedness for future public health crises. It highlights how data-driven insights can help build resilience and ensure that health systems can better withstand future emergencies.





