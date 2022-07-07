Method Developed To Study Microbiota Functionality

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Method Developed To Study Microbiota Functionality"

A research group from Turku Bioscience Centre, Finland, has developed a new method for studying the functionality of microbiota through metaproteomics. The new method poses broad potential for the study of microbiota on a new, functional level. The characterisation of the functionality of gut microbiota is central in the study of human health and disease as well as disease prediction, prevention, and treatment. Previous studies have mainly focused on cataloguing the composition of microbiota, but little is known about the functionality of the human gut microbiota.





Proteins are essential for the vital functions of the body. They manage most of the cell functions and enable complex interactions between the cell and its environment. The study of proteins can therefore offer extensive information about the different functions of cells. Protein analyses can be utilised broadly in medical research, including gut microbiome profiling.





The important role of the gut microbiota on human health and their role in different diseases has been recognised in studies published over the recent years. A research group from the University of Turku led by Professor Laura Elo has developed a new mass spectrometry-based method, which enables extensive studying of protein levels in complex microbiota samples.





“Until recently, the research on microbiota has strongly focused on discovering which microbes are present in a sample, but analysing the functionality of the microbiota has been challenging. Recent technological advancements have however also enabled a deeper dive into the functionalities. The study of the protein levels in microbiota samples is one such rising research field, making it possible for us to reach a broader understanding of the functionality and dynamics of microbiota,” says Elo.





The recently developed method utilises newest mass spectrometry technology and advanced computational methods which enable significantly better coverage and reproducibility of the results as opposed to previous methods.





“The new method we have developed for analysing complex protein data produces more reliable results than previous methods,” says Postdoctoral Researcher Sami Pietilä.





“The currently used research methods typically only analyse the most abundant proteins, which causes fluctuation in the results from one analysis to another. The new method analyses the samples systematically and produces reliable results without this type of fluctuation,” Pietilä continues.





The computational method has been published as open source software and is freely accessible for the research community.





“It has been extremely important for us to bring this newly developed method available for all researchers as an easy-to-use application. We are also prepared to engage in further development and maintenance of this tool,” adds Postdoctoral Researcher Tomi Suomi.





Reference: Pietilä S, Suomi T, Elo LL. Introducing untargeted data-independent acquisition for metaproteomics of complex microbial samples. ISME COMMUN. 2022;2(1):1-8. doi:10.1038/s43705-022-00137-0



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.



