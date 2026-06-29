Microbes Use Copper To Strengthen Biofilms

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Scientists have discovered that two common human pathogens can work together by managing copper in their shared environment - a finding that could open new ways to break down stubborn mixed biofilms.





The fungus Candida albicans and the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus are both major causes of human infection. They are also found together in complex infections, including wounds, bloodstream infections and infections linked to medical devices.





When microbes form biofilms, they grow as surface-attached communities that can be difficult to treat. Mixed fungal-bacterial biofilms are especially challenging because different organisms can protect or support one another, making infections harder to clear.





Now, researchers led by Dr Seána Duggan, from the University of Exeter’s MRC Centre for Medical Mycology, have discovered that copper plays a central role in this fungal-bacterial partnership. The study, supported by the NIHR Exeter Biomedical Research Centre, reveals what the team describes as a microbial “copper economy”, in which the fungus and bacterium handle copper in different but complementary ways.





Dr Duggan said: “We usually think about copper as something that can kill microbes, because high levels are toxic. Our study reveals something more nuanced. In these mixed biofilms, copper appears to act almost like a shared currency that helps two very different pathogens cooperate. When that copper balance is disturbed, the partnership collapses. That gives us a potential new way to think about targeting infections that are difficult to treat because they involve more than one type of microbe.”





The team grew C. albicans and S. aureus together under laboratory conditions designed to mimic the human body. They found that the two species formed larger and more active biofilms than either microbe alone. Protein analyses showed that C. albicans increased proteins involved in copper uptake, while S. aureus increased proteins linked to copper export and copper stress protection.





Changing copper availability disrupted this cooperation. Both excess copper and copper limitation weakened the mixed biofilm, showing that the community depends on a finely balanced copper environment.





Dr Duggan said: “The most striking thing was that the mixed biofilm was much more sensitive to copper disruption than either organism alone. That tells us we are not just looking at the biology of one pathogen or the other. We are looking at the biology of the relationship between them.”





The study also showed that copper shaped the physical structure of the biofilm, and early tests suggest that copper-based approaches could help break these microbial communities down.





Dr Duggan said: “Mixed infections are a major clinical challenge, yet we still know relatively little about the molecular mechanisms inside these communities. Our work shows that micronutrients such as copper might dictate whether pathogens compete, cooperate, or become harder to treat. If we can identify the conditions that make these microbial partnerships fail, we may be able to design better ways to break them apart.”





The study highlights the importance of looking beyond single-pathogen infections and considering the cooperative behaviours that can emerge when fungi and bacteria grow together.





Reference: Kalinina I, Vazquez-Muñoz R, Ross O, et al. Copper-driven mutualism of Candida albicans and Staphylococcus aureus interkingdom biofilms. Microbiology. 2026;172(6). doi: 10.1099/mic.0.001725





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