We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Microbiome-Boosting Foods Could Help Treat Severe Malnutrition in Children

Improvements in malnourished children’s health linked to growth-associated gut microbiome species.

News  
Published: October 7, 2024
 
Blake Forman
A person using a mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) tape on a child to measure for malnutrition
Credit: Lagos Food Bank Initiative/Pexels
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

Malnutrition is a global health challenge, with nearly half of deaths among children under five years of age linked to undernutrition. Common among children with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is a perturbed gut microbiome – resembling those of chronologically younger children.


A three-month trial of a gut microbiome-directed food supplement in Bangladeshi children who recovered from SAM but suffer from MAM, has shown that microbiome-based therapies improve growth better than a more calorically dense, commonly used supplement.


The study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, also hints at the mechanism behind the improvements, linking this to changes in growth-associated gut microbiome species, most notably Prevotella copri (P. copri).

Finding a gut-boosting supplement

Standard treatments for children suffering from moderate malnutrition include ready-to-use supplementary foods (RUSFs), which are generally made with cereals, sugar, milk powder, vegetable oils, vitamins and minerals.


In 2014, researchers discovered that malnutrition in children also slowed the development of intestinal microbiomes with their microbiota resembling those of newborns. A follow-up study conducted in germ-free mice found that mice given the microbiome from malnourished children had impaired weight gain. The mice also displayed immune and metabolic abnormalities not observed in mice given the microbiome from healthy children.


These findings led researchers to look at possible supplements to stimulate the normal development of the gut microbiome, in the hope that repairing the microbiome might lessen the effects of malnutrition in children.

Continue reading below...
Feed Your Microbes: How Diet Influences the Gut Microbiome and Health

Using animal studies, researchers identified a food mixture containing components typically given to Bangladeshi children as infants (chickpea flour, soybean flour, peanut paste and green banana) that stimulated normal development of the gut microbiome. These efforts yielded microbiota-directed complementary food (MDCF) prototypes that altered the abundance and expressed metabolic activities of bacterial strains.

Tackling severe malnutrition

In the current study, the researchers aimed to test the use of an MDCF prototype (MDCF-2) for treating malnutrition in children who had completed a hospital-based program for SAM but were still suffering from MAM.


The team conducted the trial in 12- to 18-month-old children from urban and rural hospitals in Bangladesh. After initial hospital-based treatment for SAM, half the children received standard ready-to-use food for three months and half received MDCF-2.


The group who received the MDCF-2 gained weight faster and had heightened levels of blood proteins known to stimulate the growth of the skeleton, muscles and brain.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

“Using a comparative meta-analysis of the levels of 4520 plasma proteins during the treatment phase of this study and in our previously reported primary MAM trial, we identified 259 shared biomarkers of recovery from MAM,” the researchers explained.


These results provide a rationale for identifying biomarkers to define treatment responses. “These 259 plasma proteins represent potential biomarkers to evaluate in future studies involving MDCFs in children with acute malnutrition living in different geographic locales and having varying degrees of disease severity, as well as in studies involving other therapeutic agents,” the researchers concluded.


Characterizing the abundance of 754 bacterial metagenome-assembled genomes from fecal samples collected over the course of treatment, provided evidence that P. copri is both a target of MDCF-2 and linked to the growth responses in both patient cohorts. These observations, combined with findings in germ-free mice dosed with microbiomes containing the species, led the researchers to hypothesize that the bacterium may help break down complex carbohydrates in the supplement into simpler ones for uptake by other beneficial bacteria and intestinal cells.


The researchers emphasize that further work is needed to define the microbial metabolites that mediate host responses to MDCF-2 treatment.


Reference: Hartman SJ, Hibberd MC, Mostafa I, et al. A microbiome-directed therapeutic food for children recovering from severe acute malnutrition. Sci Transl Med. 2024;16(767):eadn2366. doi: 10.1126/scitranslmed.adn2366

Meet the Author
A picture of Blake Forman
Blake Forman
Senior Science Writer
Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles and features on a broad range of scientific topics. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. His research project focused on the synthesis of novel fluorescent dyes often used as chemical/bio-sensors and as photosensitizers in photodynamic therapy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter