Microbiome Therapy Could Delay Type 1 Diabetes Onset

Researchers at The University of Queensland have found that improving the function of the gut microbiome may delay the onset of type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Professor Emma Hamilton-Williams, from the Frazer Institute said 21 individuals with T1D were given an oral biotherapy containing short chain fatty acids (SCFA), which are metabolites usually produced by gut bacteria during the fermentation of dietary fibre.





“Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune illness, and we know there is something different about the gut microbiome and gut barrier function that we think changes the immune response in individuals with the disease,” Professor Hamilton-Williams said.





“We've learned that it is possible to change the microbiome in individuals with T1D, and when we have done that, we have seen changes in the gut barrier function.





“Then when we further tested that microbiome by transferring it into mice, it delayed the onset of diabetes."





Short chain fatty acids are one of the cornerstone beneficial functions of the gut’s community of microorganisms, which play essential roles in digestion, immunity and overall health.





“There have been other approaches to restoring short chain fatty acids, like giving probiotic bacteria or capsules, but they haven’t really worked,” Professor Hamilton-Williams said.





“This has been the first time in T1D studies where researchers have managed to increase short chain fatty acids in individuals.”





Co-senior author Dr. Eliana Mariño, from Monash University, said by analyzing the unique profiles of small molecules or metabolites in individuals with T1D, the study uncovered new ways to measure and potentially manipulate the pathways that influence immune function.





“These findings suggest microbiome interventions could stop T1D in its tracks to potentially delay, or even prevent T1D, giving patients a chance to stay healthier for longer and increase their lifespan,” Dr. Eliana Mariño said.





“The next step is to conduct a trial involving individuals right at the onset of T1D, followed by those who have not received a diagnosis but are at high risk.”





The research was funded by Breakthrough T1D (formally JDRF Australia), Children’s Hospital Foundation, the National Health and Medical Research Council, and Monash University.





The work was carried out in collaboration with researchers from Monash University, University of Sydney, Université libre de Bruxelles, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute and the Translational Research Institute.





The study was published in Nature Communications.





Reference: Tillett BJ, Dwiyanto J, Secombe KR, et al. SCFA biotherapy delays diabetes in humanized gnotobiotic mice by remodeling mucosal homeostasis and metabolome. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):2893. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-58319-y



