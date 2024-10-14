MX Protein Lures and Traps HIV and Herpes Viruses
Researchers found that the MX protein lures and traps HIV-1 and herpes viruses, revealing new antiviral strategies.
Reference: Moschonas GD, Delhaye L, Cooreman R, et al. MX2 forms nucleoporin-comprising cytoplasmic biomolecular condensates that lure viral capsids. Cell Host & Microbe. 2024;32(10):1705-1724.e14. doi: 10.1016/j.chom.2024.09.002
