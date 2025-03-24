New Clues On Eukaryote Evolution From Asgard Archaea

Ten years ago, nobody knew that Asgard archaea even existed. In 2015, however, researchers examining deep-sea sediments discovered gene fragments that indicated a new and previously undiscovered form of microbes.





With computer assistance, the researchers assembled these fragments like puzzle pieces to compile the entire genome. It was only then that they realized they were dealing with a previously unknown group of archaea.





Like bacteria, archaea are single-celled organisms. Genetically, however, there are significant differences between the two domains, especially regarding their cell envelopes and metabolic processes.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

After a further search, microbiologists identified the corresponding organisms, described them and classified them as a separate archaeal sub-group: Asgard archaea. Their name, taken from the heavenly realm in Norse mythology, references their initial discovery close to Loki’s Castle – a black smoker on the mid-Atlantic ridge between Norway and Svalbard.





In fact, Asgard archaea appeared almost heaven-sent for research: they turned out to be a missing link between archaea and eukaryotes – that is, between archaea and organisms whose cells contain a nucleus, such as plants and animals.

Tree of life with one branch fewer

In recent years, researchers have found growing indications of close links between Asgard archaea and eukaryotes and that the latter may have evolved from the former. The division of all living organisms into the three domains of bacteria, archaea and eukaryotes did not hold up to this surprising discovery.





Some researchers have since proposed regarding eukaryotes as a group within Asgard archaea. This would reduce the number of domains of life from three to two: archaea, including eukaryotes and bacteria.