Oral Bacteria Linked to Stomach Cancer Risk

Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School and the National University Health System (NUHS), together with an international team of researchers, have uncovered a complex interplay of factors that increase the risk of developing stomach cancer (gastric cancer). These factors include genetic and age-related blood mutations, smoking and infection by oral bacteria. Published in Cancer Discovery, the findings provide new insight into the earliest biological changes that precede the development of gastric cancer and could offer more precise approaches for risk stratification and prevention.





Gastric cancer remains one of the world’s deadliest cancers. It is the fifth most common cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, accounting for 769,000 deaths in 2020. In Singapore, it is among the top 10 causes of cancer-related deaths, claiming about 300 lives each year.





Gastric cancer typically develops over many decades, beginning with chronic inflammation in the stomach lining. This can progress to intestinal metaplasia, a condition in which normal stomach cells gradually convert to cells resembling those usually found in the intestines. Over time, these changes may progress to more severe tissue damage and cancer. However, clinicians have limited ability to predict which individuals with intestinal metaplasia are most likely to progress to gastric cancer.





To address this gap, studies were conducted under the Singapore Gastric Cancer Consortium (SGCC), a multidisciplinary national research programme comprising clinicians and scientists from various academic medical centres, universities and research institutes working in gastric cancer research and management. The SGCC team, which included collaborators from the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine), the Nanyang Technological University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine and the A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore, along with clinicians from SingHealth, NHG Health, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the USA, analysed more than 1,500 intestinal metaplasia samples collected across six countries. This large, geographically diverse dataset enabled the team to compare genetic changes across populations with differing levels of gastric cancer risk.





Using advanced genetic analyses, the researchers identified 47 significantly mutated genes in intestinal metaplasia cells. Mutations in one particular gene, ARID1A, were associated with increased risk of gastric cancer and poorer prognosis. The team also uncovered a distinct pattern of DNA damage, known as SBS17, which was absent in healthy stomach tissue but commonly found in intestinal metaplasia. SBS17 is linked to oxidative stress - a type of cellular damage caused by reactive molecules generated by abnormal metabolism. This damage can be worsened by exposure to tobacco smoking. This finding suggests that oxidative stress may play a critical role in the earliest stages of gastric cancer development.





In another exciting development, the team also discovered that pyrvinium, a drug currently used to treat parasites, had the ability to inhibit the growth of intestinal metaplasia cells. Building on this finding, clinical studies under the SGCC are being planned to explore therapeutic strategies for intestinal metaplasia.





Unexpectedly, the team also discovered that clonal hematopoiesis, a process in which blood stem cells acquire mutations and multiply - was also associated with increased susceptibility to gastric cancer. Since clonal hematopoiesis is known to occur in the elderly, these findings further explain why gastric cancer is often diagnosed in patients later in their life. Further analysis revealed that individuals with clonal hematopoiesis also carried higher levels of oral bacteria such as Streptococcus in their stomachs. Together, the “dual-impact” of weakened immunity caused by clonal hematopoiesis, along with increased bacterial levels, may fuel chronic inflammation and accelerate progression to gastric cancer.





Reference: Huang KK, Hagihara T, Lian BSX, et al. Mutational signatures and clonal hematopoiesis in intestinal metaplasia across countries with varying stomach cancer incidence. Cancer Discov. 2026:OF1-OF24. doi: 10.1158/2159-8290.CD-25-0778





