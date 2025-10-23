Oral Microbiome May Hold Clues to Multiple Sclerosis

Read time: 3 minutes

With ads everywhere for pro- or pre-biotic foods and supplements, most people are familiar with the gut microbiome—the trillions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses that colonize our digestive tract—and the idea that keeping our gut microbiome healthy improves our overall health. But other areas of our bodies harbor their own unique microbiomes as well, and researchers are now starting to explore the role these microbial ecosystems play in health and disease.





University of Iowa Health Care researchers have produced the most comprehensive genetic and metabolic analysis to date of the oral microbiome associated with multiple sclerosis (MS), a progressive autoimmune disease that damages nerves in the brain and spinal cord. They found that people with MS have a distinct (dysbiotic) oral microbiome compared to healthy individuals.





“While the gut microbiome has long been linked to MS, the oral microbiome, our mouth’s rich microbial ecosystem, has received far less attention, even though it’s the second most diverse microbiome in the human body and has been linked with other neurological diseases, like Alzheimer’s disease, and inflammatory diseases, like rheumatoid arthritis,” says Ashutosh Mangalam, PhD, UI professor of pathology and senior author of the new study, which published in the journal npj Bioflims and Microbiomes on October 20.





“Your mouth may reveal more about your overall health than you think,” he adds. “Our study shows that people with MS have measurable differences in the bacteria and metabolites found in their saliva. And this isn't just about losing a few good bacteria; it suggests a there is a breakdown of the oral ecosystem in people with MS.”





While there are treatments that can slow down MS, which causes muscle weakness, balance issues, and problems with vision and thinking, there is currently no cure for MS.





The knowledge gleaned from the new study could eventually help doctors develop simple saliva-based tests to detect or monitor MS and may open the door to new classes of MS treatments that replace or restore healthy bacteria.

MS characterized by loss of good bacteria, enrichment of bad bacteria