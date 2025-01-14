PCT Blood Test Does Not Shorten Antibiotic Treatment for Hospitalized Children

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 3 minutes

A groundbreaking UK study including Lancaster University has examined whether an additional blood test called procalcitonin (PCT) could safely shorten the time children spend on intravenous (IV) antibiotics in hospitals.





This is the largest trial of its kind to evaluate PCT-guided antibiotic treatment in children but, despite promising previous analysis, the study found that using the PCT biomarker to guide treatment decisions did not reduce antibiotic duration when compared with usual care.





The study in The Lancet is part of the ‘Biomarker-guided duration of Antibiotic Treatment in Children Hospitalised with confirmed or suspected bacterial infection’ (BATCH) trial - a national research trial to tackle antibiotic overuse in hospitalized children and reduce the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Antibiotic overuse is a key driver of AMR, one of the world’s greatest public health challenges. Infections caused by resistant bacteria lead to longer hospital stays, higher healthcare costs, and increased mortality. Children are especially vulnerable and smarter use of antibiotics is essential to protect their future health.





The BATCH trial was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and conducted by leading UK universities and hospitals including Lancaster University, the University of Liverpool, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, the Center for Trials Research, Cardiff University, the University of Southampton, Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation, Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and Hull York Medical School.





The research, conducted across 15 hospitals, enrolled nearly 2,000 children aged between 72 hours and 18 years with suspected bacterial infections.





The researchers found that adding the PCT test to routine care did not reduce the duration of IV antibiotic use. The test was safe but costlier than standard methods, and healthcare teams faced challenges integrating it into their decision-making processes.





Professor Céu Mateus, Professor of Health Economics at Lancaster University, said: “Being involved in research that has the potential to make a real difference in the way health care is provided and improving the use of resources in hospitals is very rewarding.





I have had to honor to lead the health economics team from Lancaster University contributing to this project. Our involvement in this large multi-center trial with a multi-disciplinary team is a testament to high standards we abide by. “





The study comes after a systematic review and cost-effectiveness analysis conducted by NICE in 2015 evaluated PCT testing to guide antibiotic therapy for the treatment of sepsis and recommended further studies to adequately assess the effectiveness of adding PCT algorithms to guide antibiotic treatment in hospitalized adults and children with suspected or confirmed serious bacterial infection.





The results highlight that introducing new tools like PCT tests alone isn't enough.





Effective use requires:

Robust Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) programs: Many hospitals already use AMS programs to ensure antibiotics are prescribed responsibly, reducing unnecessary use.

Training and education for Clinicians: Familiarity with new tests and confidence in interpreting results are crucial for success.

Implementation research: Future studies should identify barriers and facilitators to implementation to optimize fidelity of the intervention.

Behavior Change: Better understanding of the complex interactions influencing whether/how/why clinicians act on information from diagnostic tests to make antibiotic prescribing decisions will improve trial intervention fidelity and facilitate implementation and adoption of tests shown to be effective.





The findings emphasize the importance of continuing to invest in AMS programs and public health campaigns to reduce antibiotic misuse. The researchers note that although PCT-guided treatment did not provide clear benefits in this trial, it could still play a role in specific situations with further refinement. As the UK progresses its Five-Year Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy, this research provides valuable insights into the challenges of implementing new diagnostic tests in hospitals.





Professor Enitan Carrol from the University of Liverpool said: “We are pleased to have completed this large multi-center trial in hospitalized children. Whilst the study did not demonstrate benefit from the additional procalcitonin test, there is important learning for future biomarker-guided trials in the NHS.





“The BATCH study was a pragmatic trial evaluating if the intervention works under real-world conditions where clinicians do not have to adhere to diagnostic algorithms about antibiotic discontinuation. Adherence to the algorithm was low in our study, and there were challenges in integrating the test into routine clinical workflows. The study highlights the importance of including behavior change and implementation frameworks into pragmatic trial designs.”





Dr Emma Thomas-Jones, Principal Research Fellow and Deputy Director of Infection, Inflammation & Immunity Trials at the Cardiff Centre for Trials Research, said: “Research is vital to improving the management of serious bacterial infections, like sepsis.”





Reference: Waldron CA, Pallmann P, Schoenbuchner S, et al. Procalcitonin-guided duration of antibiotic treatment in children hospitalised with confirmed or suspected bacterial infection in the UK (BATCH): a pragmatic, multicentre, open-label, two-arm, individually randomised, controlled trial. Lancet Child Adolesc. Health. 2025. doi: 10.1016/S2352-4642(24)00306-7



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



