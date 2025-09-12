Peptides Act as "Gardeners of the Microbiome"

Keeping the beneficial bacteria in our guts happy and abundant is big business backed by fad diets and supplements claiming to hold the key to gut health. Now, researchers from the University of Sydney’s Faculty of Medicine and Health and Faculty of Science have found that genes play an active role in shaping bacteria communities, putting into question the idea that gut health is only influenced by diet.





“After decades of research linking the gut microbiome to almost every chronic disease, it may seem like we’re all being held hostage by the bugs that live inside us,” said Dr Stewart Masson from the Charles Perkins Centre, first author of the new study in EMBO J.





“While gut microbes certainly influence everything from diabetes to depression, this study has revealed that our bodies aren’t just passive hosts.”





The researchers found that mice with certain genes produced natural peptides – or small proteins – called alpha-defensins, which act as gardeners of the microbiome, shaping which gut bugs thrive and weeding out undesirable bacteria. Importantly, alpha-defensin peptides are also found in people, which the researchers believe is highly relevant to human health.





These mice had healthier microbiomes and were much less likely to develop insulin resistance, a key cause of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.





Professor David James, joint Interim Academic Director of the Charles Perkins Centre, said: “Our work suggests that our DNA actively works to shape a healthy gut microbiome, and these microbial-shaping peptides could one day, if harnessed, become a new weapon against obesity and diabetes.”