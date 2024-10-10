Potentially Longer-Lasting Covid Vaccine Targets Identified

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Melbourne researchers have discovered over 200 new vaccine target candidates from the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, that could lead to the development of vaccines with a longer lasting broader immunity than existing vaccinations.





In a paper published in the journal Nature Communications, research led by Prof Anthony W. Purcell and first-authored by Dr Asolina Braun from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, investigates seven proteins of the COVID-19 virus that could become targets for new vaccines.





The initial vaccines designed to combat COVID-19 were targeted against the original Wuhan strain Spike protein. However, while this approach led to the generation of several highly effective, safe vaccines within an astonishingly brief timeframe, it also comes with some limitations, according to Dr Braun. “The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated its Spike protein leading to lower efficacy of current vaccines,” she said.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

“Also, the original vaccines focused on B cell-mediated antibody responses for developing immunity. We now know that recruiting the other arm of the immune system, the T cells, can help to maintain immunity for longer.”





In the study the researchers describe over 200 SARS-CoV-2-derived peptides that could be targets for new and improved vaccines against COVID-19 and validate that a number of those peptides can trigger T cell responses in convalescent individuals.





Reflecting on this achievement, lead investigator Prof Tony Purcell remarks: “As part of a long term collaboration with Evaxion Biotech, we pivoted and turned our attention to SARS-CoV-2 during the pandemic. Rather than continue the mainstream attention that focussed predominantly on the Spike glycoprotein we turned our attention to other more conserved viral proteins as potential next generation vaccine targets. The combination of the Monash team's epitope discovery by immunopeptidomics and protein chemistry, T cell immunology at the Peter Doherty Institute and Evaxion's AI-guided bioinformatics expertise was critical to the development of this paper that highlights the potential of several conserved viral proteins as vaccine candidates. We also acknowledge financial support from the Innovation Fund Denmark who sponsored aspects of this research.”





According to Dr Braun, COVID-19 still continues to pose a high burden on health systems worldwide, and “this continued burden is mainly caused by the spread of several new variants. Thus, an unmet need remains for the development of novel vaccines able to target several viral strains and confer wide-spread protection in the global population,” she said.





“The next generation of vaccines will benefit from eliciting both, B-cell and T-cell mediated immunity towards multiple COVID proteins. Our study has uncovered promising candidates for the development of just such vaccines.”





Importantly the approach used in this study can be rapidly deployed to other viruses and emerging health threats.





Reference: Braun A, Rowntree LC, Huang Z, et al. Mapping the immunopeptidome of seven SARS-CoV-2 antigens across common HLA haplotypes. Nat Commun. 2024;15(1):7547. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-51959-6



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.