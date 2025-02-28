Reactive Nitrogen Species Dominance Key To Fighting Antimicrobial Resistance

In a study published in Microbiological Research , researchers from Surrey investigated how different RNS and ROS ratios affect harmful bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, Escherichia coli, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Using advanced imaging and transcriptional analysis, they identified how these bacteria respond differently depending on the balance of these molecules.

The researchers found that this balance works similarly to dealing with weeds in a garden. RNS is like pulling weeds out by the roots – it removes them completely, preventing regrowth. But when ROS dominates, it's like just cutting the weeds at the surface; the bacteria may look weaker at first, but they can recover, form protective layers (biofilms), and become even harder to eliminate.

This discovery is important because drug-resistant infections are a growing global health threat, making many antibiotics less effective. Understanding how RNS and ROS interact at a molecular level could help scientists develop new treatments that enhance the body's natural defenses and slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Dr. Jorge Gutierrez-Merino, senior lecturer in food microbiology at the University of Surrey, said:





"We used to think both reactive oxygen and nitrogen hurt bacteria in the same way, but our research found it's more complicated. While nitrogen-heavy environments kill bacteria, an oxygen-rich environment can actually make bacteria stronger and harder to kill, especially by helping them form protective layers that resist antibiotics."





Using a unique plasma device called ReCAP, designed by industrial manufacturer Fourth State, the research team exposed bacterial cultures to controlled mixtures of RNS and ROS. They grew the bacteria on liquid and solid media (a gel-like surface). Then, they used advanced imaging techniques, including scanning electron microscopy, to capture detailed changes in the bacteria's membranes.

