Researchers Discover How Immune Cells Develop During Long COVID

Read time: 2 minutes

A new long-term study into long COVID has investigated how a certain population of white blood cells, called memory T cells, are established and develop as part of the body’s defence to fight off the disease.





The study, led by researchers from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) and published today in PNAS, found that despite the long COVID diagnosis, memory T cells that recognise SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can be established and maintain their ability to fight subsequent infections after two years.





T cells fight off viral infections by killing cells that are infected with the virus. They play a special role in the body’s immune defence system, in that they can remember their encounters with the virus and become long-term memory T cells for protection against subsequent infections, even when the virus mutates.





Dr Louise Rowntree , a first author on the paper and Senior Research Fellow at the Doherty Institute, said the study included 31 people from Australia and Hong Kong with long COVID.





“In this study, we looked at memory T cells that can recognise SARS-CoV-2 in people with long COVID over a period of two years following SARS-CoV-2 infection and subsequent COVID-19 vaccination,” she said.





“We found that these SARS-CoV-2 memory T cells can be established and maintain key features over that period. Our findings are novel, as long-term T cell immunity in people with long COVID is understudied.”