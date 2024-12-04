We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Researchers Synchronize Bacterial Motion for the First Time

TU Delft researchers discover synchronized motion in E. coli, revealing new insights into bacterial behavior.

News  
Published: December 4, 2024 
| Original story from Delft University of Technology
Visualization of bacteria synchronization on a microscale, highlighting size comparisons across various scales.
Credit: TU Delft.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Researchers at TU Delft have discovered that E. coli bacteria can synchronise their movements, creating order in seemingly random biological systems. By trapping individual bacteria in micro-engineered circular cavities and coupling these cavities through narrow channels, the team observed coordinated bacterial motion. Their findings, which have potential applications in engineering controllable biological oscillator networks, were recently published in Small.

Towards a network of coordinated motion

The findings hold significant promise, paving the way for designing micro-tools capable of inducing controlled oscillations and synchronisation in bacterial systems. Such tools could help scientists study bacterial motility and coordination in confined environments, providing a better understanding of microbial active matter.


The team is now exploring more complex systems by coupling multiple cavities to form networks of synchronised bacteria. “We want to uncover how these networks behave and whether we can engineer even more sophisticated dynamical movements,” Alijani adds.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

Possibilities for drug screening

While this research is primarily fundamental, its potential applications are wide-ranging. “This could even provide a novel approach to drug screening, for instance, by measuring fluid flow changes and forces caused by bacterial movement before and after administering antibiotics,” Alijani suggests.


The study was inspired by earlier work where Alijani’s team recorded the first-ever sound of a single bacterium using a graphene drum. “We were curious if we could go a step further and create order out of the chaotic oscillations we observed,” says Alijani. With this study, they’ve moved from recording the soundtrack of a single bacterium to orchestrating their ‘tango’. 


Reference: Japaridze A, Struijk V, Swamy K, et al. Synchronization of E. coli bacteria moving in coupled microwells. Small. 2024:2407832. doi: 10.1002/smll.202407832


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter