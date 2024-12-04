Researchers Synchronize Bacterial Motion for the First Time

Researchers at TU Delft have discovered that E. coli bacteria can synchronise their movements, creating order in seemingly random biological systems. By trapping individual bacteria in micro-engineered circular cavities and coupling these cavities through narrow channels, the team observed coordinated bacterial motion. Their findings, which have potential applications in engineering controllable biological oscillator networks, were recently published in Small .

The team is now exploring more complex systems by coupling multiple cavities to form networks of synchronised bacteria. “We want to uncover how these networks behave and whether we can engineer even more sophisticated dynamical movements,” Alijani adds.

The findings hold significant promise, paving the way for designing micro-tools capable of inducing controlled oscillations and synchronisation in bacterial systems. Such tools could help scientists study bacterial motility and coordination in confined environments, providing a better understanding of microbial active matter.

Possibilities for drug screening

While this research is primarily fundamental, its potential applications are wide-ranging. “This could even provide a novel approach to drug screening, for instance, by measuring fluid flow changes and forces caused by bacterial movement before and after administering antibiotics,” Alijani suggests.





The study was inspired by earlier work where Alijani’s team recorded the first-ever sound of a single bacterium using a graphene drum. “We were curious if we could go a step further and create order out of the chaotic oscillations we observed,” says Alijani. With this study, they’ve moved from recording the soundtrack of a single bacterium to orchestrating their ‘tango’.





Reference: Japaridze A, Struijk V, Swamy K, et al. Synchronization of E. coli bacteria moving in coupled microwells. Small. 2024:2407832. doi: 10.1002/smll.202407832



