Researchers Use AI To Detect Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria

“Antibiotic resistance is a growing threat worldwide, and we urgently need faster, more reliable tools to detect it,” says Adrian Egli, who led the study. “Our research is the first step toward using AI in routine diagnostics to help doctors identify resistant bacteria more quickly.”





The AI system performed well in detecting certain types of resistance, but it wasn’t perfect. While it was good at spotting bacteria resistant to certain antibiotics, it sometimes flagged bacteria as resistant when they were not, leading to possible delays in treatment. In comparison, human experts were more accurate in determining resistance, but the AI system could still help standardize and speed up the diagnostic process.

Useful tool to support medical staff

Despite the limitations, the study highlights the transformative potential of AI in healthcare. By offering a standardized approach to the interpretation of complex diagnostic tests, AI could eventually help reduce the variability and subjectivity that exists in manual readings, improving patient outcomes.





Adrian Egli emphasizes that more testing and improvements are needed before this AI tool can be used in hospitals. “Our study is an important first step, but we are far from replacing human expertise. Instead, we see AI as a complementary tool that can support microbiologists in their work,” he says.