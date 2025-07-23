“Sixth Sense” Links Gut Microbes to the Brain

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Can the brain sense bacteria in real time?





A team at Duke University has found that specialized gut cells detect a microbial protein and send a rapid signal to the brain that suppresses appetite. The study, published in Nature, reveals a direct neural circuit from the colon to the brain that responds to bacteria – without involving the immune system.

How the gut senses microbes

The gut doesn’t just digest food; it also sends signals to the brain that shape how we eat and feel. Researchers have studied how the gut senses nutrients using specialized cells called neuropods, which pass messages to the brain through the vagus nerve. However, most of this work has focused on food. What about microbes?





It’s well established that the microbiome can influence appetite, stress and mood, although most of this happens through slow, indirect pathways such as hormones or the immune system. What has previously been missing is a fast neural circuit that can respond to microbial signals in real time.





Some microbial components are already known to impact metabolism and inflammation. Global deletion of the flagellin receptor TLR5 in mice causes obesity and metabolic disease; however, the changes build-up over time. What hasn’t been shown is whether the body can sense microbial signals moment-to-moment – fast enough to change behaviors like eating.





“We were curious whether the body could sense microbial patterns in real time, not just as an immune or inflammatory response, but as a neural response that guides behavior in real time,” said corresponding author Dr. Diego V. Bohórquez, an associate professor at Duke University.





The new study focused on the colon, which houses most of the body’s microbes. The researchers hypothesized that neuropod cells in the colon might be able to detect a common microbial protein and send an immediate signal to the brain.

Flagellin lets gut microbes control appetite

Bohórquez and the team focused on a bacterial protein called flagellin that is found in the tail-like structures bacteria use to move. It's a common signal picked up by the immune system. They wanted to know if the gut could also detect flagellin using the nervous system.





The researchers looked at neuropod cells in the colon that produce PYY, a hormone known to reduce appetite. These cells express a receptor called TLR5, which binds to flagellin. When they sense flagellin, the cells release PYY that activates nearby vagal neurons through a receptor called Y2R, creating a direct line from microbes in the colon to the brain.





The researchers used a range of mouse models to test how this circuit works. Mice missing TLR5 in their PYY cells ate larger meals and gained more weight, although they didn’t show signs of inflammation or metabolic problems. Their behavior suggests the change in eating was due to disrupted neural signaling – not sickness or immune activation.





When fasted mice were given flagellin directly into the colon, they ate less, although this only happened if both TLR5 and Y2R were active – blocking either one prevented the effect.





Germ-free mice, which lack a microbiome, still responded to flagellin, showing that this sensing system doesn't need other microbial inputs.





Using optogenetics and imaging, the team confirmed that these PYY cells form direct connections with the vagus nerve. Flagellin triggered rapid vagal signals, which vanished when the cells were switched off.





More than 60% of responsive vagal neurons activated by colonic infusions reacted specifically to flagellin, not nutrients, suggesting a dedicated microbe-sensing network.

Why this gut microbe signaling matters

This study introduces what the researchers call a “neurobiotic sense” – a way for the brain to respond directly and quickly to microbial signals, without relying on the immune system or hormones. It shows that microbial patterns can influence behavior in real time through a gut–brain nerve circuit.

The results suggest that bacterial proteins like flagellin aren’t just immune triggers; they might help regulate feeding, and potentially mood and other behaviors, through neural signaling. The TLR5-PYY-Y2R pathway could offer new targets for treating obesity or appetite disorders.





However, the study used only one type of flagellin, from Salmonella typhimurium, a common lab strain but not representative of the many bacterial species that live in the human gut. Different flagellins may behave differently. Further, the work was also done in mice, which doesn't always translate to humans.





Future studies will need to test how this circuit behaves in response to microbial diversity.





“One clear next step is to investigate how specific diets change the microbial landscape in the gut. That could be a key piece of the puzzle in conditions like obesity or psychiatric disorders,” said Bohórquez.





“Looking ahead, I think this work will be especially helpful for the broader scientific community to explain how our behavior is influenced by microbes,” she added.

Reference: Liu WW, Reicher N, Alway E, et al. A gut sense for a microbial pattern regulates feeding. Nature. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09301-7



This article is a rework of a press release issued by Duke University. Material has been edited for length and content.