Specialized Immune Cells Act as "Peacekeepers"

Read time: 2 minutes

By revealing the molecular mechanisms behind the peacekeeping abilities of specialised immune cells, scientists are uncovering new pathways for treating autoimmune conditions and detecting diseases like cancer.





When the body encounters an infection, an army of immune cells is mobilised, each with a unique function. This includes the first responders that mount a generalised defence (innate immune cells like macrophages, dendritic cells and neutrophils), and those that contribute to our immune memory and enable us to respond more effectively during future infections (primarily T and B cells).





For immunologists like Carola Vinuesa, who leads the Crick’s Autoimmunity Laboratory, one type of immune cell remains elusive. “B-1 cells are innate-like B cells and exist in animals like mice, but their presence and function in humans remains an intriguing mystery,” she says.





“Think of them as the immune system’s peacekeepers that keep a lid on inflammation. Disruption in their development and function could contribute to autoimmune diseases or increased vulnerability to some infections.”





In research published today in Nature, Carola and her team at the Crick and former colleagues from Australian National University, showed how two proteins – TCF1 and LEF1, previously only studied in T cells – enable B-1 cells to apply the brakes on inflammation in mice and used this information to identify signs of B-1 activity in humans.

Keeping inflammation in check