Targeting the Lifecycle of a Deadly Parasite

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are exploring ways to interrupt the lifecycle of the parasite behind the illness, offering hope of developing a cure.





The disease is spread by parasites found in kissing bugs, which suck the blood of people when they are sleeping. The bugs typically bite victims around their faces, which gives them their ironically sweet-sounding name. The bugs transmit the internal parasites in their poop, which infects the bloodstream of human hosts through the bite wounds.





The study was published in the journal mBio, from the American Society for Microbiology.





Chagas disease is found across North and South America. Between 6 and 8 million people are believed to be infected, including 300,000 living in the United States, according to federal health data. But many only realize they are infected when they develop symptoms decades later. The parasites cause gastrointestinal and neurological impairments and enlargement of the heart, which can lead to cardiac arrest.



