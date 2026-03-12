This Gut Bacteria Improves Muscle Strength

Read time: 4 minutes

A species of gut bacteria has been linked to muscle strength and may help improve muscular performance, according to new research published in the journal Gut.

In a metagenomic analysis of younger and older adults' gut microbiomes, researchers linked the presence of Roseburia inulinivorans (R. inulinivorans) to multiple strength measures.

Oral supplementation of the bacterial species in mice revealed its impact on certain metabolic processes in muscles. Notably, these metabolic changes coincided with increased muscle fiber size and a shift from Type I muscle fibers to “fast-twitch” Type II fibers—designed for explosive movements, such as sprinting or lifting heavy weights.

The researchers suggest that R. inulinivorans could be used as a probiotic to prevent or treat muscle-wasting diseases, such as sarcopenia and cachexia.

Harnessing gut bacteria for muscle gain

Exercise and nutrition are key modulators of muscle health, and growing evidence suggests that gut microbes, their metabolites, and immune signaling may also influence muscle mass and function via the gut–muscle axis.

Changes in the gut microbiome have previously been linked to the aging process. One study found that older adults with gut microbiomes more closely resembling those of younger individuals had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Recent investigations of the microbiome's role in aging led the researchers to explore whether specific microbial species contribute to muscle health and age-related decay.

To identify which, if any, gut bacteria were associated with muscle strength, the researchers analyzed stool samples from 90 healthy young adults (18–25 years old) and 33 older adults (65+).

The participants’ physical fitness was assessed by measuring handgrip strength, leg press and bench press performance, and the maximal oxygen consumption during exertion (VO 2 max).

Among all detected bacteria, the relative abundance of Roseburia was positively related to muscle-related outcomes.

Older adults with detectable R. inulinivorans in their stool had a 29% higher handgrip strength, with no concomitant increase in peak oxygen uptake.

In young adults, a greater abundance of R inulinivorans was positively associated with both handgrip strength and VO₂ max. The relative abundance of both R inulinivorans and R intestinalis in young adults was also positively associated with leg press and bench press strength.

The abundance of R. faecis and R. hominis showed no significant associations with any of the strength measures, indicating that Roseburia species may contribute to muscle-related traits not measured in this study.

The abundance of Roseburia differed between young and older adults, with Roseburia species being significantly more abundant in young adults (Table 1).



Table 1: Relative abundances of R. faecis, R. intestinalis, and R. inulinivorans in participants aged 18–25 vs participants aged 65 and over.

Roseburia species Relative abundance in young adults (18–25 years old) Relative abundance in older adults (65+ years old) R. faecis 0% to 3.3% 0% to 2.2% R. intestinalis 0% to 5.5% 0% to 0.7% R. inulinivorans 0% to 6.6% 0% to 1.3%

Roseburia’s role in muscle strength

To determine how Roseburia influences muscle strength, the researchers fed 32 mice one of three Roseburia species or a control substance once a week for eight weeks. The mice had previously been administered a cocktail of antibiotics to deplete their gut microbiota.

None of the strains enhanced running time to exhaustion, a measure of the maximum duration a specific, intense work rate can be maintained before fatigue. However, R. inulinivorans increased forelimb grip strength by ~30% after four, six, and eight weeks of treatment, compared with the control group.

Advertisement

Assessing changes in skeletal muscle morphology, the researchers observed that mice treated with R. inulinivorans exhibited larger muscle fiber size compared with the control group. R. inulinivorans treatment also led to a significantly higher proportion of Type II fibers in the soleus muscle compared with other groups, although not when compared with R. intestinalis.

Metabolomic analysis revealed that R. inulinivorans reduced amino acid concentrations in the caecum and plasma, while activating the purine and pentose phosphate pathway involved in muscle energy production.

A new probiotic for age-related muscle decline

The findings suggest that R. inulinivorans plays an important role in muscle strength and supports its potential as a probiotic candidate for interventions targeting age-related muscle-wasting diseases.

However, the study does have limitations. A mouse model was used to test causality, and none of the human Roseburia strains achieved long-term colonization in the mouse gut. The use of antibiotics to reduce the native gut microbiota may have also altered the mouse gut in ways that influence the effects of the administered bacteria.

Further longitudinal studies are required to determine whether changes in R. inulinivorans abundance cause, or are a result of, muscle function alterations. Specific pathways not assessed in the study, such as those related to inflammation and neuromuscular signaling, also warrant further study.

“The next step involves rigorous human intervention studies to determine the therapeutic potential of oral supplementation with R. inulinivorans in promoting muscle health, facilitating healthy aging, and combating muscle-wasting conditions,” the researchers concluded.

Reference: Martinez-Tellez B, Schönke M, Kovynev A, et al. Roseburia inulinivorans increases muscle strength. Gut. 2026. doi: 10.1136/gutjnl-2025-336980

This article is a rework of a press release issued by BMJ Group. Material has been edited for length and content.